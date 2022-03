The Venice Biennale, the arts organization that oversees the Venice Film Festival, has issued a statement in solidarity with Ukraine following the invasion by Russia, but said that while it would ban Russian delegations from this year’s event it would not stop independent Russian filmmakers from attending. The Biennale said it expressed its “full support for all the Ukrainian people and their artists in this way, together with the firm condemnation of the unacceptable military aggression carried out by Russia.”More from The Hollywood ReporterU.K.'s Channel 4 Picks Up Volodymyr Zelensky's 'Servant of the People'Russia's Ukraine Invasion Roils Eastern Europe ProductionUkrainian Film...

