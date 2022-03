“One of the things that has been so beautiful being able to work on this documentary is that when I was interviewing people, it really just felt like I was talking to my homies about the experiences we went through and it was cool to get their perspectives,” says Nile Lansana, director of The Black Voice’s first documentary titled “We The Vision.” “I think sometimes when you are so much in the thick of the work, you don’t really take a moment to recognize the gravity and the weight of what you were doing. So this was a chance to watch my friends and my peers and mentors and the people who inspired me really have their moment of reflection and recognizing the power of the work that they were doing.”

MADISON, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO