ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Girlfriend Of Kepa Arrizabalaga Addresses Chelsea Fans After EFL Cup Final Loss

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Lvux_0eSED14000

Former Miss Universe Spain Andrea Martinez called on "real supporters" to show Kepa love.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The girlfriend of Kepa Arrizabalaga has leapt to the Chelsea goalkeeper's defense after he was the subject of criticism following Sunday's EFL Cup final.

Kepa started the final against Liverpool on the bench but was brought on seconds before the game went to a penalty shootout, having ended 0-0 after 120 minutes,

Edouard Mendy had been in fine form during normal and extra time, topping our Chelsea player ratings , but Thomas Tuchel believed Kepa to be a better option to face penalties.

Chelsea manager Tuchel had been hoping that Kepa could be his side's hero in the shootout. But the Spaniard failed to save any of Liverpool's penalties, before taking and missing the final spot-kick himself as the Blues lost 11-10.

Kepa and Tuchel's decision to bring him on then became targets for criticism, both in the media and by fans online.

But former basketball player and Miss Universe Spain 2020 Andrea Martinez, who was pictured at Wembley wearing a replica shirt with "Arrizabalaga 1" on the back, believes the fall-out has been unfair on her partner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36OAJX_0eSED14000
Andrea Martinez, pictured wearing a Chelsea jersey, posted a message of support to Kepa Arrizabalaga

Instagram/@andrea.martinezf

Martinez posted a picture on her Instagram story of Kepa being consoled by his Chelsea teammates.

She captioned the image with the message: "One of the things I've learnt when I was a basketball player was that a team is always a team. There are no heroes, there are no villains.

"In my personal opinion this is a very unfair situation and I'm not just talking about today.

"Real supporters must show the love today, not just when we win.

"@kepaarrizabalaga we are so proud of you, as a goalkeeper and even more as a person.

"Humble, brilliant, kind, generous, intelligent, hard worker, talented and the most beautiful soul I've ever met.

"This is just the small line of a huge book. Let's go my boy, let's go guys. Love you."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DfXLV_0eSED14000
Former basketball player Andrea Martinez was Miss Universe Spain in 2020

IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Miss Universe

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Chelsea in FA Cup; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After winning the League Cup on Sunday, Liverpool resumes its bid to capture the FA Cup for an eighth time and stay on course for an unlikely quadruple of trophies. Jurgen Klopp’s team hosts Norwich in the fifth round, 11 days after beating the same team in the Premier League. Klopp has pledged to rotate his lineup amid a busy run of games. Liverpool is second in the league, six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand, and on course to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Liverpool won the League Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea, which plays second-tier Luton away in the FA Cup. Another last-16 match sees Southampton and West Ham meet in an all-Premier League matchup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Kepa Arrizabalaga
90min.com

Chelsea predicted lineup vs Burnley - Premier League

Chelsea get back to matters on the pitch this Saturday, as they make the trip to Burnley in the Premier League. Among all the off-field drama, Thomas Tuchel's side are fresh from a nervy FA Cup win at Luton in midweek, securing their place in the competition's last eight. The Blues have won seven of their previous eight in all competitions and go in search of a third consecutive Premier League victory, having beaten Tottenham and Crystal Palace in their last two.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel pledges future to Chelsea despite Roman Abramovich sale

Thomas Tuchel has pledged his future to Chelsea amid Roman Abramovich’s decision to sell the Stamford Bridge club.Russian-Israeli billionaire Abramovich revealed his decision to sell Chelsea on Wednesday night after 19 years as owner.The Blues have already received several serious bids, with Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and American magnate Todd Boehly teaming up in a consortium offer.Tuchel has led Chelsea to the Champions League, European Super Cup and Club World Cup titles since joining the Blues in January 2021, and insisted Stamford Bridge remains the “perfect fit” for him.The German manager has accepted the uncertain future around Chelsea’s ownership, but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Efl Cup#Liverpool#Spaniard#Instagram
90min.com

Crystal Palace predicted lineup vs Wolves - Premier League

Crystal Palace travel to face Wolves in the Premier League as Patrick Vieira looks to boost his side's charge into the top half of the table. Jairo Riedewald's late winner sealed the Eagles' place in the last eight of the FA Cup in midweek in a 2-1 victory over Stoke.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Luton Town vs. Chelsea, FA Cup: Preview, team news, how to watch

Coming barely 72 hours after the physically, mentally, emotionally draining League Cup final against Liverpool, this game is setting up quite nicely for a quintessential Magic of the Cup trap game. On paper, Chelsea are the overwhelming favorites, and we beat them just last year, 3-1, in this same competition....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel hails Trevoh Chalobah for playing through pain in League Cup final

Thomas Tuchel has hailed Trevoh Chalobah for playing through the pain of a gruesome groin injury in Chelsea’s Carabao Cup final penalty shootout loss to Liverpool.Chalobah was caught by Naby Keita’s stray boot approaching the hour mark of the Blues’ eventual 11-10 penalties defeat by Liverpool at Wembley on Sunday.The 22-year-old gritted his teeth through a nasty cut to the groin, even slotting home a fine penalty in the shootout – before requiring stitches in the Wembley changing rooms.And Blues boss Tuchel admitted he had no idea how Chalobah played on after the painful injury.“I could not believe what I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

5 Things Learned: Luton Town 2-3 Chelsea | FA Cup

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side are through to the next round of the FA Cup following an away win at Luton. The first half saw Luton take an early lead through Reece Burke. Midway through the half, Saul equalised for the Blues. However, five minutes before halftime, Harry Cornick restored Luton's lead.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
187
Followers
133
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy