Northern Liberties Restaurant Week Returns In April

By CBS3 Staff
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Restaurant Week is returning to Northern Liberties. Organizers say the event this year will be bigger and more exciting than last year.

At least 20 restaurants are participating, including several new establishments.

Hundreds of outdoor seats will be available at streeteries, cafes, and patios.

Northern Liberties Restaurant Week will run from April 1-10.

Click here to see all the restaurants participating.

