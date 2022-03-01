First egg of season arrives at Avon Lake nest

Eagles Stars and Stripes have welcomed the first egg of the season at their nest at Redwood Elementary School in Avon Lake.

The Avon Lake Bald Eagles Nest Facebook group said the first egg of the season arrived at 8:30 p.m. Monday.

The nest is home to the pair of eagles affectionately named by a group of Avon Lake students. Every year, they have returned to the nest to raise a new brood, and this year is no different.

The public can view the nest 24/7 on the group’s YouTube channel.

Last year, Stars and Stripes became parents to three eaglets, Freedom, Bravery and Mighty.

