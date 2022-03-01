ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon Lake, OH

First egg of season arrives at Avon Lake nest

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
Eagles Stars and Stripes have welcomed the first egg of the season at their nest at Redwood Elementary School in Avon Lake.

The Avon Lake Bald Eagles Nest Facebook group said the first egg of the season arrived at 8:30 p.m. Monday.

The nest is home to the pair of eagles affectionately named by a group of Avon Lake students. Every year, they have returned to the nest to raise a new brood, and this year is no different.

The public can view the nest 24/7 on the group’s YouTube channel.

Last year, Stars and Stripes became parents to three eaglets, Freedom, Bravery and Mighty.

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

