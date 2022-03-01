Leeds PC Alan Dudzinski admits indecent images charge

A woman who faked her own death in a bid to avoid prosecution for driving offences in north London has been jailed for eight months. Zoe Bernard, 38, of Kensington, was already banned from the roads when she was arrested for driving carelessly and failing to stop, in Kilburn, in 2020.
A police force has apologised over failings which a coroner says contributed to the murder of a mother. Aliny Godinho, 39, was stabbed to death by her ex-husband Ricardo Godinho while on the school run in Stoneleigh, near Epsom in Surrey in February 2019. A coroner concluded her death was...
A woman found dead at a village house died from injuries caused to her neck. Valerie Freer, 68, was pronounced dead on the driveway of her home on Lichfield Road, in Whittington, Staffordshire, on 24 February. A 26-year-old man arrested on suspicion of her murder is undergoing medical treatment, police...
A prison officer who was part of a gang which smuggled drugs to inmates has been jailed for two years. Rio Moran, 31, admitted being involved in a conspiracy to supply drugs and phones to a number of jails including HMP Doncaster. The items were given to inmate James Millington...
The body parts of a missing woman have been found inside bags at a country park three months after she disappeared.Detectives launched a murder enquiry after Ilona Golabek, 27, vanished from her home in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 9 November.Kamil Ranoszek, 40, was arrested two weeks later and charged with murder. He is currently awaiting trial at Lincoln Crown Court.Lincolnshire Police have now revealed suspected human remains were discovered at Witham Way Country Park in the town on 19 February.Officers attended and recovered bones which were later confirmed to be human while specialist teams found other body parts in three other...
The children of an ex-husband and wife found dead in different parts of Gloucestershire have said they are “devastated”. Clive and Valerie Warrington, 67 and 73, are thought to have been murdered.The body of Mr Warrington was discovered at Sherborne Place in the centre of Cheltenham after police were called to reports of a serious assault at 6.25am on Wednesday.Ms Warrington was found dead a short time later at an address in the village of Bourton-on-the-Water, about 15 miles away.Both had suffered stab wounds. Detectives have linked the two killings.In a statement released on Thursday, their children said: “We are...
Police patrols have increased after a woman was raped on her way home from a friend's house. Avon and Somerset Police said it happened in Yate near Bristol between Sunday night and Monday. The woman told officers she was walking in the area off Folly Bridge Close, near the Cranleigh...
A transgender teenager who took his own life two weeks into the first lockdown fell into a "black hole" of mental health services, his father said. Danny France was being transferred from Suffolk children and adolescent mental health services to Cambridgeshire adult services when he died in April 2020. His...
A paedophile who used a Playstation games console to groom young boys online has been jailed. Ashley Brooks pretended to be aged 13 as he targeted children and attempted to meet them. The 25-year-old from Bury was caught when a mother reported WhatsApp messages she had found. Brooks, described by...
Two 12-year-old girls in Indiana have been arrested after allegedly luring a classmate to a sleepover and burning her with a lighter, shaving her head and suffocating her by sitting on her, police say.Part of the “heart-wrenching” attack on the 12-year-old female victim was filmed on a cellphone and shared on social media, Logansport Sergeant Dan Frye told WTHR-13.The victim was dropped off for a sleepover at one of the girls’ homes on Friday night.The next day officers were called out to reports of a battered child, and found the girl suffering from “serious” injuries. One of the suspects has...
The driver of a vehicle that crashed killing four members of the same family on their way to watch a Tyson Fury fight was over the drink drive limit, an inquest heard.Johnny Cash, 44, his son Johnboy Cash, 19, Miles Cash, 25, and 18-year-old Jacko Cosgrove died when the Toyota Hilux pick-up truck left the road in Kent last October.Jerry Cash, 15, who was also in the vehicle at the time, was left in a coma for months before being finally discharged from hospital in January.The men had been on their way to watch ‘Gypsy King’ boxer Fury’s trilogy fight...
A Russian woman whose husband is 'apparently' on 'the Kremlin's most-wanted list' has been sued by a company which installed fountains and garden lights at her '£22 million' home in Surrey. GSL Installations says Elsina Khayrova, 33, owes nearly £250,000 for the garden installations at her mansion. Ms...
Human bones discovered in a park in Lincolnshire have been identified as the remains of a suspected murder victim. Lincolnshire Police said DNA tests confirmed bones found in Witham Way Country Park, Boston, belong to Ilona Golabek. Ms Golabek, 27, was last seen alive in Boston on 9 November. Kamil...
A body has been found in the search for a North Ayrshire teenager who went missing nine months ago. Jamie Cannon, from Saltcoats, was thought to be on his way to college when he disappeared in May last year. Police have confirmed that a body was found in the Ardeer...
ELKINS, WEST VIRGINIA – Dustin Allen Summerfield, of Beverly, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Summerfield, age 30, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Summerfield admitted to selling methamphetamine, also known as “crystal meth” and “ice,” in October 2020 in Randolph County.
The "silence" of those who saw black equal rights campaigner Sasha Johnson shot is "crazy", her sister says. Ms Johnson, 28, was shot in the head during a silent disco in the garden of a house in Peckham, south London, in May last year, and remains in hospital. A case...
A former police officer has been accused of passing confidential information to two members of the public. Kate Elston was a PC with Humberside Police, based in Grimsby, at the time of the alleged offence. She was arrested in October 2020 and following an investigation has been charged with one...
The family of a 22-year-old man who was suffering with mental health issues and took his own life claim he was failed by the local NHS. Jamie Bagagiolo, from Worcestershire, sent a text to his father just hours before he died on 31 January saying: "I just want help and they never do".
“S.W.A.T.” actor, Kather Sei, is accused of delivering fentanyl-laced pills that killed a man named Ray Mascolo. But Sei wasn’t the only one to face charges. Authorities charged the 36-year-old actor and a Hollywood woman, Mirela “Mimi” Todorova, for allegedly operating a drug trafficking ring. Tragically, the ring led to a fatal opioid overdose.
