Denver, CO

Near 70 degrees Tuesday; snow arrives Friday night

By Chris Tomer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GINe0_0eSEAxqA00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a sunny, dry, and abnormally warm Tuesday near 70 degrees. The normal high right now is 50 degrees. The record high for today is 74 degrees set in 2008.

The mountains stay dry and sunny with highs in the 30s on Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday are even warmer with a high of 70 degrees. The record high on Wednesday is 74 degrees set in 2009. The record high on Thursday is 76 degrees set in 1921.

The next storm system arrives on Friday.

Friday starts dry in Denver with increasing clouds. Rain will arrive during the afternoon and then change to snow late. Early highs will be around 60 degrees before the temperatures start to drop.

Snow continues into Saturday with 1-3 inches of accumulation expected across the Interstate 25 corridor. Expect colder highs in the 30s on Saturday.

The mountains can expect 3-6 inches of snowfall between Friday and Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=166wOh_0eSEAxqA00
Inches of total snow by 5 p.m. Saturday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OjsV1_0eSEAxqA00

On Sunday in Denver, expect lingering snow showers with another 1-2 inches of accumulation.

It will be drier Monday with highs in the 30s.

