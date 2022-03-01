ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Conservatives are trying to toe a very thin line on Russia and Putin

Mic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI almost feel sorry for Republicans this week. They’ve spent five years now fighting against their Cold War-era muscle memory to condemn Russia for everything, thanks to the full-throated embrace of Vladimir Putin and his geopolitical aims by former President Donald Trump. And now, as the overwhelming majority of the planet...

www.mic.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
MSNBC

What Vladimir Putin is so afraid of in Ukraine

NBC News senior international correspondent Keir Simmons and president of the Council on Foreign Relations Richard Haass discuss why Putin is taking the steps he is in Ukraine, and what led to the escalation in tension. "This isn't a battle between President Putin and President Zelenskyy," Simmons says. "This is a battle between President Putin and the people of Ukraine... he doesn't want to show that leading a revolution can lead to prosperity and freedom." Feb. 22, 2022.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronna Mcdaniel
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity wants Nato countries to bomb a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian troops that is rapidly approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, even though experts — and Vladimir Putin — warn that such a strike could cause a dramatic escalation and even touch off nuclear war.“If we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe Nato might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes, and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said. “Then nobody takes credit for it, then...
POLITICS
MSNBC

Why Putin didn’t invade Ukraine during the last U.S. administration

After the National Archives confirmed on Friday that Donald Trump brought classified national security documents to Mar-a-Lago, the former president issued a long, rambling response, insisting the controversy was unimportant. But toward the end of the written tirade, the Republican added an unrelated thought, seemingly in passing. Trump was apparently...
POTUS
MSNBC

Seeing Trump’s approach to Putin, Russia in a brutal new light

As Russia’s Vladimir Putin began his invasion of Ukraine this week, Donald Trump made no effort to hide his adulation. The Republican described the Russian leader’s military offensive as “genius” and “very savvy.” Referring to Putin declaring portions of Ukraine as independent, Trump said it was a “wonderful” strategy.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatives#Ukraine#Cold War#Republicans#Russian#Democratic House#Fox News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia

Comments / 0

Community Policy