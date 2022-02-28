ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Maria Pucci, Owner/Stylist

providenceonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor twenty years, Maria Pucci has been helping clients look and feel their best while always...

providenceonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Vintage Shopping With Madonna’s Stylist Rita Melssen

Click here to read the full article. It began with a mesh T-shirt. Madonna was set to play a Pride party at the Boom Boom Room in June — in the blissful window of New York nightlight post-vaccine and pre-Delta-variant, where people were ecstatic to be able to go out again — and the icon and her stylist Rita Melssen wanted to make the night a real New York moment.More from WWDCelebrities Wearing Pantone's Fall 2022 ColorsPhotos of Janet Jackson's StyleBreakout Style Star Julia Fox's Best Style Moments Melssen’s first thought was of Hood by Air, in celebration of New York’s LGBTQ...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Ledger Independent

The fascinating facade of Santa Maria

Diners lounge beneath two generous umbrellas secured outside a restaurant, while others in the piazza stroll across the aged stones and disappear into the maze of narrow passageways between buildings. Across from our hotel, three residential stories rest atop the ground-level shops, modest foliage lining random balconies of the white-trimmed...
LIFESTYLE
KSEN AM 1150

GOOD News From Marias Museum

Spring is on the way to our Golden Triangle. In fact, next Wednesday is Ash Wednesday, with Easter only 6 weeks away! Beginning next Tuesday, March 1st, the Maris Museum in here in Shelby, will be open on Tuesday afternoons. Tuesday museum hours will be from 1 until 4, & there's more in store. Stay tuned.
SHELBY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Owner Stylist#Bella Vita Salon
Connecticut Post

Big Style for Tiny Wardrobes: New Stylists’ Picks from Carter’s

(BPT) - When it comes to shopping for and dressing babies, many parents end up shopping for styles that match the trends hanging in their own closets. Nearby NY hospital suspends delivering babies. Here’s why. As parents look to update their baby’s wardrobes, they don’t need to look any...
SHOPPING
The New Yorker

The Miseducation of Maria Montessori

When my daughter was little, I became fixated on a schoolhouse a few blocks from our apartment—a Tudor-style storybook cottage, with red trim and a brick chimney and a playground all of wood. Its first-floor windows were concealed by tall bushes of a deep impossible green, and everything that a childhood should be was waiting for my daughter behind them, or so I believed. When I went inside, my expectations were met. The children, aged two to six, were serious and serene, occasionally speaking to each other in low, considerate tones. They stacked blocks, strung beads, and arranged letter boards, and of course I had seen these kinds of blocks and beads and boards before, but never these specific, exquisite renderings of them. When it was time for “walking on the line”—a morning custom in which the children followed a line of tape on the floor, around and around, silent and judiciously spaced—I felt overcome by a sense of dazed compliance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion

Comments / 0

Community Policy