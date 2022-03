PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The engineer in the deadly 2015 Amtrak train derailment in Philadelphia is on trial facing criminal charges. Amtrak accepted responsibility for the tragedy and paid $265 million to settle claims by the victims and their families. Now prosecutors are going after the man who was operating the train, who faces more than a lifetime in prison if convicted. Thirty-eight-year-old Brandon Bostian had nothing to say as he walked out of the courthouse Thursday afternoon with his family by his side. The court selected a 12-member jury to decide his fate. The former Amtrak engineer is charged with eight counts of involuntary...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO