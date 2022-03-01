ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IHOP celebrating National Pancake Day with free short stack of pancakes

By Dan Trujillo
 3 days ago
Tuesday is a big day at IHOP. The International House of Pancakes is celebrating National Pancake Day and wants you to get in on the fun!

Come into any IHOP location from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and you'll get a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes.

Donations are accepted and will go to help support kids in the community through the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Shriners Children's.

You can also make a donation online here.

The offer is good for dine-in only and includes one short stack (three buttermilk pancakes) per guest.

To find an IHOP location near you, click here.

