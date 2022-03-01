ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

I tried 4 celebrity chefs' pancake recipes, and Ina Garten's were the fluffiest and easiest to make

By Josh Ong
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jrMhN_0eSE9dQc00
Insider's Josh Ong tried out four celebrity chefs' pancake recipes.

NBC, Bryan Bedder, George Pimentel/Getty Images

  • I tried out four celebrity-chef recipes to see which would make the best pancakes.
  • I tested recipes from Gordon Ramsay, Ina Garten, Jamie Oliver, and Martha Stewart to find the best.
  • Each was different in its own way, but Ina Garten's were definitely the best in my opinion.
Pancake Day is always a fun occasion.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3alL85_0eSE9dQc00
I don't eat pancakes often but will make up for it by eating a lot on pancake day.

Josh Ong/Insider

As almost every chef in the world seems to have their own recipe for pancakes , it can be a little difficult to select the best one for the fluffiest American-style pancakes.

I decided to test some myself and tried four different pancake recipes from Gordon Ramsay, Ina Garten, Martha Stewart, and Jamie Oliver to see which would yield the best results.

Most of the ingredients in the four recipes are similar, but each has its own twist.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zbcoB_0eSE9dQc00
Aside from a few ingredients, almost everything in pancakes is pantry-friendly.

Josh Ong/Insider

All of the recipes share ingredients that are common to classic American pancakes. However, the area they mostly differ is in their raising agent. Where Ina Garten's recipe uses sour cream as its base, Gordon Ramsay uses buttermilk, and Martha Stewart and Jamie Oliver both use regular milk.

In order to make this a fair test, any extra seasonings or ingredients, such as ground cinnamon, were excluded. While they'd almost certainly make for better pancakes, having one recipe include them would make for an unfair advantage.

I also ate the pancakes just covered with some sugar and berries to make it an even contest.

First up were Gordon Ramsay's buttermilk pancakes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eLLXh_0eSE9dQc00
The recipe calls for the egg whites to be beaten until foamy.

Josh Ong/Insider

Gordon Ramsay's website has a recipe for buttermilk pancakes that's fairly simple and requires just eight ingredients, most of which are pantry staples.

The main difference in this recipe was separating the egg whites and yolks, which can be difficult if you're not hugely confident in the kitchen. Separating the whites allows you to beat more air into the batter which should result in fluffier pancakes. The recipe tells you to do this until the whites are foamy, before folding back into the mixture of all other ingredients.

Aside from the eggs, all other ingredients were measured and dumped into a bowl, and mixed, before adding to a buttered non-stick pan.

I was slightly disappointed in how little Ramsay's pancakes rose.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MxBt2_0eSE9dQc00
While I do enjoy crepes, they weren't what I was looking for in this recipe.

Josh Ong/Insider

While these pancakes tasted pretty good and weren't overly dense, they were probably closer to a French-style crepe than an American pancake as they remained mostly flat.

Despite the work put into whisking the eggs separately, it was hard to see the benefits of doing so from this recipe.

Next up was Martha Stewart's easy basic pancakes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jvnZo_0eSE9dQc00
Making the batter for Martha Stewart's pancakes was uncomplicated.

Josh Ong/Insider

Stewart's recipe listed on her website was probably the simplest of them all, also requiring eight ingredients, using milk as its base. This recipe didn't require any complex methods, just whisking the dry ingredients together before adding the wet ones and mixing again.

These were pretty enjoyable as a classic American pancake.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XmwEA_0eSE9dQc00
These pancakes browned well and looked like traditional American pancakes.

Josh Ong/Insider

Stewart's pancakes were enjoyable and exactly what you'd want from traditional American pancakes. They had enough lift to them without any special technique, while also not being too sickly or sweet.

Next on the list was celebrity chef Jamie Oliver's American-style pancakes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQ5ja_0eSE9dQc00
Beating the eggs to stiff peaks took longer than some of the recipes needed altogether.

Josh Ong/Insider

Given Jamie Oliver's reputation for healthier food following his numerous campaigns in the UK , I was expecting the recipe listed on his website to be the most nutritious. This ended up being correct as the recipe doesn't contain any sugar or salt within the batter, and only calls for four ingredients altogether, using milk as its base.

Similar to Ramsay's recipe, Oliver's calls for separating the egg whites and yolks. However, Oliver suggests whisking the whites until they form stiff peaks rather than just foamy, which should make the pancake batter even lighter. Then they're folded into the mixture of the other ingredients which have been whisked together.

The extra whipped batter made it too delicate, resulting in broken pancakes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pzjoK_0eSE9dQc00
While the broken pancakes from Jamie Oliver's recipe tasted fine, they weren't exactly picturesque.

Josh Ong/Insider

While Jamie Oliver's recipe went even further than Gordon Ramsay's in including extra air into the recipe by beating the egg whites to stiff peaks, it did clearly show in the consistency of the batter as it had hundreds of tiny air bubbles on its surface.

Oliver's pancakes were very light and far too delicate, to the point where my first pancake split down the middle when I tried to flip it. While I did eventually make one that held its shape, by the time it finished cooking it had deflated considerably.

And as there was no sugar or salt in the batter itself, it tasted noticeably flatter compared to the other recipes.

Last on the list were Ina Garten's sour cream pancakes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30S7Rh_0eSE9dQc00
The batter for Ina Garten's pancakes was the thickest and best combined of them all.

Josh Ong/Insider

Ina Garten's recipe on the Food Network's website has the longest list of ingredients, with 12 listed. However, four of these are extra seasonings or toppings that would alter the taste of the base pancake, so I removed them to make the test fair.

This recipe also differs the most in its use of sour cream and milk as its raising agent. It's also the only one that suggests sifting the flour before also whisking it together.

Aside from that, it follows the same pattern of whisking together the wet ingredients separately before adding them to the dry, before cooking in a pre-buttered skillet.

Ina Garten's were the best pancakes of the bunch by a country mile.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14reeM_0eSE9dQc00
Ina Garten's pancakes cooked the most evenly and had the best color to them.

Josh Ong/Insider

The inclusion of sour cream in the batter, while perhaps a little unusual on paper, helped these pancakes massively. It gave the batter much more body which made it stick together better and provided an extra layer of slight tang that offset any excessive sweetness from the syrup.

The pancakes themselves cooked the most evenly and developed a beautiful color, with the inside being both thick and light, perfect for absorbing syrup or other toppings. The sifted flour also made a noticeable difference, with far fewer lumps than the other pancakes.

While they did require the most ingredients, they were arguably the easiest to put together. The original recipe even calls for banana as an extra flavoring and a way to offset the sourness of the cream, but in my opinion, it was far from necessary for making these great pancakes.

Ina Garten's pancakes were the clear winner of this showdown.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dnCVI_0eSE9dQc00
It's hard to ask for more in a pancake than Ina's recipe.

Josh Ong/Insider

I enjoyed all four recipes — they're pancakes, after all. But from my test, there were some which were considerably easier and tastier than others.

Where Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay both used extra effort to whip the eggs, they seemed to have little positive effect on the outcome of the pancakes. Equally, while Martha Stewart's were easy to make and definitely a great choice, they were a little too basic for me.

Ina Garten's inclusion of sour cream was the one I was most hesitant about before making them, but it appeared to work the best as it made the pancakes with the best texture and taste.

Particularly as they didn't require much effort and no specialist ingredients aside from the sour cream, it's definitely the recipe I'll be reaching for first.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

10 Big Mistakes Everyone Makes With Tuna Salad

According to the National Fishery Institute, one billion pounds of tuna are eaten every year in the United States only, with one go-to recipe being tuna salad, the ubiquitous salad and sandwich add-on that has been commonplace since the 1930s. Tuna quickly went from being animal feed and fish bait to becoming an ingredient used in humble to-go sandwiches and gourmet restaurant specials alike. One reason for this change in public perception is the strongly documented benefits of including tuna as part of a balanced diet.
FOOD & DRINKS
TODAY.com

42 Easter brunch recipes for a memorable springtime spread

Easter is a special time for all who celebrate. An important holiday in the Christian faith, Easter also symbolizes the ushering in of springtime and rebirth of all the living things around us. It's a time when the seasons breathe new life into the fields, and bright new flavors are aplenty. To celebrate this wonderful day, we're rounding up some of our more cherished Easter brunch recipes to make menu planning a joy.
RECIPES
Mashed

The One Rule Bobby Flay Has For His Restaurant Dessert Menus

Let's face it, no meal is truly complete without dessert. You just have to make sure you leave enough room for it! While breakfast, lunch, and dinner are all about providing you with the necessary nutrients your body needs, dessert is about fun, happiness, and tucking into whatever your heart desires. It can also make any occasion feel special, from Christmas and Thanksgiving to birthdays and anniversaries.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Why You Might Not Want To Be A Diner On Hell's Kitchen

Being a chef — let alone one on primetime television — can be intimidating. First of all, working in a restaurant kitchen is truly an assault on all of your senses. At any given moment, you've got aromatics — e.g. garlic, onion, chives — being prepared in one corner, fish in another, and moldy parsnips being thrown out with the eggs and gorgonzola. One line cook is sweating bullets by the stove, another is using three blenders at once. You have no space to toss the shrimp in the air, but if you get distracted by a blender, those crustaceans will have to be tossed and prepared again. Oh, and if your colleague becomes sick with COVID or something else, you might be short-staffed, adding to your already long hours on the job.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ramsay
Person
Ina Garten
Person
Martha Stewart
Person
Jamie Oliver
shefinds

Why You Should Never Eat A McDonald’s Apple Pie Again—Ew!

From its crispy, cinnamon-drizzled outer layer to its warm and sweet, crushed-apple-filled inside, it’s no wonder why McDonald’s Baked Hot Apple Pie has been a popular mainstay on its international menus for years. The item, a baked miniature pastry, comes in a compact box and is one of the most iconic Dollar Menu foods the chain has.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

The One Breakfast You Should be Eating Every Morning For A Clearer Mind Over 40, According To Dietitians

They always say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there’s a reason for that! Being the first meal of the day, breakfast kick off your metabolism, which supports the stabilization of your energy, concentration, and mood all day long. Some studies have even shown that eating a balanced breakfast every day can be linked to good health, better memory, lower levels of bad cholesterol, and reduced risk of diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. As you age, all of these things become a higher risk, so eating a healthy breakfast in the morning gets progressively more important as you get older. That being said, mornings can be very busy, so finding time to get in a hearty breakfast can be tricky. We asked Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and a nutritionist in private practice, what the best breakfast is for feeling your best all day long.
NUTRITION
99.5 WKDQ

The Best Things to Eat If You’re Hungry Before Bed According To Nutritionists

Everyone loves a good late-night snack...even though you know you probably shouldn't be indulging in food right before bed. I know that I am not the only person who has a problem seemingly every night where you begin to feel hungry right before bedtime. Even worse than that is when you wake up in the middle of the night because you're hungry. At that point, you have a very important decision to make. Do you get up from your warm, cozy bed and walk into the kitchen to get a bite to eat, or do you just tough it out and try to get some rest? Nine times out of ten, I am guilty of getting up and making something to eat really fast. However, we all know that snacking before bed isn't really the best idea because it has been said to lead to weight gain and affect your sleep.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Chefs#Food Drink#Nbc#American
The Kitchn

The $8 Costco Treat That Tastes (Almost) Better than Homemade

Every month, I expect the thrill of shopping at Costco to wane, and every month I’m pleasantly proved wrong. On this last trip, I spotted a display in the bakery section that completely upended my normal route through the warehouse. There they were: a half-dozen chocolate mini cakes in their clamshell packages. They looked so rich and decadent, I couldn’t not try one. After just one bite (I did wait until I got home), I knew I couldn’t keep this find to myself.
FOOD & DRINKS
Washington Post

8 cozy casseroles to get you through the rest of winter

When someone says “casserole,” a certain image probably comes to mind: a hearty, carby, creamy dish that really sticks to your ribs. The word casserole once just referred to the cooking vessel itself; it is now used for any mixture of food cooked in a baking dish, covered or not.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Costco's New Mason Jar Dessert Is Perfect For Chocolate Lovers

A new product is hitting Costco shelves this week, according to a press release shared with Mashed. The dessert aims to appeal to chocolate lovers, in particular, as it combines moist chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, crunchy chocolate cookie crumbles, and chocolate cream in a reusable mason jar. To top it all off, the dessert is sprinkled with chocolate curls. This new product appears to be a spin on a "cake in a jar" dessert, which often features layers of cake and icing in a bowl or jar instead of being presented as a slice or standalone cake.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

Scotch Eggs

If you’re a savory breakfast person like me, a Scotch egg is a perfect food. The U.K. dish consists of a boiled egg that’s been peeled, covered in breakfast sausage, then breaded and deep-fried. It’s the perfect high-protein breakfast or snack. What Does a Scotch Egg Taste...
RECIPES
Yardbarker

Soup season: 22 slow cooker recipes

How about a big batch of beef barley soup? Barley has some solid health benefits, including high amounts of fiber and protein. Each serving of this recipe from The Chunky Chef boasts about 3 grams of fiber and 2 grams of protein—and that’s just from the barley alone!
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Smothered Cabbage and Potatoes

As soon as the weather drops below a certain temperature, it’s hard for me to muster up any excitement about cold dishes. Instead, I instinctively start craving foods that warm me up inside. Smothered cabbage and potatoes does just that. This Southern classic celebrates two of winter’s staple vegetables...
RECIPES
Insider

Insider

317K+
Followers
23K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy