SUNY Binghamton released a statement on Monday addressing the controversy surrounding classroom expectations outlined in one sociology professor’s syllabus. The syllabus, created by professor Anna Maria Candela for her ‘Social Change: An Introduction to Sociology’ class, uses a method called “progressive stacking,” which is described in the syllabus as follows, according to WBNG: “We try to give priority to non -white folks, to women and to shy and quiet people who rarely raise their hands…if you are white-male or someone privileged by the racial and gender structures of our society, we will often ask you to hold off on questions or comments…”

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO