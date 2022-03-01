ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Prince Charles condemns Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as ‘brutal aggression’

By Liam James
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X7V6x_0eSE9A1f00

Prince Charles called Russia ’s invasion of Ukraine a “brutal aggression,” according to a report.

He was quoted by ITV News as saying the Russian assault represented an “unconscionable” attack on democracy and freedom.

Charles was with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in Southend-on-Sea on Tuesday to formally grant city status to the home of Sir David Amess, the murdered MP who spent decades campaigning for the recognition.

In a statement during the visit, the royal said: “The values of democracy and freedom are under attack today in Ukraine in the most unconscionable way.

“We are in solidarity with all those who are resisting brutal aggression.”

The statement from Charles follows a message of solidarity with Ukraine from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YQsF5_0eSE9A1f00

William and Kate wrote in their tweet on Saturday: “In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future.

“Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future W & C.”

The couple included the flag of Ukraine in the post, which was retweeted by Boris Johnson.

Ukraine remained under heavy assault from Russia on Tuesday as a huge convoy of armed vehicles closed in on Kyiv, the capital.

A Russian bombardment in Kharkiv , Ukraine’s second city, killed at least 10 people, according to Ukrainian officials.

Follow live updates on the war in Ukraine

Charles was in Southend to present the legal document to entitle city status, the Letters Patent, to the mayor, Margaret Borton, at a council meeting on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tamU1_0eSE9A1f00

He did so on behalf of the Queen, who has been recovering from Covid-19.

The Queen was pictured hosting virtual audiences with ambassadors for the first time since her Covid diagnosis on Tuesday.

The head of state’s recovery seemed to be progressing as she appeared via videolink from Windsor Castle to speak to dignitaries at Buckingham Palace after postponing a number of similar engagements last week.

The monarch tested positive for the virus on 20 February and Buckingham Palace said at the time she was experiencing “mild cold like symptoms”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YOlNB_0eSE9A1f00

The palace said she spoke with incoming ambassadors from Andorra and Chad. Last week she spoke to Boris Johnson by telephone.

Buckingham Palace has said it would not give a running commentary on the condition of Elizabeth, who last month celebrated her 70th anniversary of becoming queen.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss asked if she’s ‘ashamed UK only issued 50 visas for Ukraine refugees’

As the war on Ukraine continues, the UK’s cabinet are under increasing pressure to issue visas for those seeking asylum as a result of Russia’s invasion.On Monday, 7 March, during a discussion in the commons, Labour MP Chris Bryant attacked foreign secretary Liz Truss over the low number of visas which had been granted.It’s reported that only 50 have been issued so far, and Bryant asked Truss if she was “ashamed”, adding: “Your department should have been preparing for it.”Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Zelensky back in Kyiv office for the first time since invasion

Russia is preparing to storm Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, the Ukrainian army said today as another round of ceasefire negotiations ended without much progress.The general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said Russian troops were “beginning to accumulate resources for the storming of Kyiv” after they had failed to seize the capital for more than a week after the full-scale invasion was launched.After the third round of peace talks finished, Russian negotiator Leonid Slutsky said that the fourth round would take place – again in Belarus – in the “very very near future” and that the timing could be announced as...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ex-Rand Paul aide pardoned by Trump is charged with funneling Russian money into 2016 election

A former campaign staffer and the grandson-in-law of US Senator Rand Paul who received a presidential pardon from former President Donald Trump has been charged with directing Russian money into the 2016 presidential election, according to the US Department of Justice. The announcement came on Monday via an unseal indictment from 9 September. Business Insider reports that Jesse Benton, Mr Paul's former aide, "conspired to illegally funnel thousands of dollars of foreign money from a Russian foreign national" into the 2016 campaign. He also managed Senator Mitch McConnell's 2014 campaign. Mr Benton received a $100,000 wire transfer from an...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Zelenskyy claims Putin living in ‘bubble’ and not getting ‘realistic’ information

Ukraine’s president has stated that Vladimir Putin needs to stop operating in an “informational bubble”, claiming that he’s being fed inaccurate information regarding the troops sent to invade last month.Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is still in Kyiv amid the Russian attacks on his country, doesn’t believe the president of Russia has correct information about the 150,000 soldiers he sent to war a little under two weeks ago.To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click hereClick here to sign up to our free newsletters.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Facebook and Twitter blocked by Russia’s government

Russia’s government has banned Twitter and Facebook amid the war against Ukraine.The country’s president, Vladimir Putin, ordered an invasion on Ukraine just under two weeks ago, leading to outrage and protests from Russians across the world.And after a week or so of threats from its government, Russian censorship has reached a peak as Facebook is now officially blocked, and Twitter restricted from tens of millions of Russian residents.To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click hereClick here to sign up to our free newsletters. Read More Ukraine news: Zelensky vows retribution against Russian troopsWhy has Russia invaded Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
INTERNET
The Independent

James O’Brien tears apart Priti Patel’s Ukraine refugee policy

James O’Brien has laid into Priti Patel for hers and the government’s handling of the Ukraine refugee crisis.Hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers are fleeing the country as a result of Russia’s invasion, and LBC’s O’Brien is not happy about the home secretary’s refugee policy.UK ministers have been slammed for allegedly only issuing 50 visas for migrants, as millions more are expected to flee Ukraine as the war continues.To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click hereClick here to sign up to our free newsletters. Read More Ukraine news: Zelensky vows retribution against Russian troopsWhy has Russia invaded Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
POLITICS
The Independent

World leaders condemn Russia’s ‘unprovoked’ invasion of Ukraine: ‘The world can and must stop Putin’

The world watched events unfold with shock and horror after Russia’s president Vladimir Putin announced the start of a “military operation” against Ukraine on Thursday.Leaders across the world condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said: “Nato Allies will meet to address Russia’s renewed aggression.”Mr Stoltenberg added: “I strongly condemn Russia’s reckless attack on Ukraine, which puts at risk countless civilian lives. This is a grave breach of international law & a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security.”Joe Biden said that Ukrainian “President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy reached out to me tonight and we just finished speaking. I...
POLITICS
The Independent

US says Putin has committed ‘nearly 100 per cent’ of amassed border forces into Ukraine invasion

Vladimir Putin has committed “nearly 100 per cent” of the forces his military had previously amassed on the border of Ukraine into Russia’s unprovoked invasion, a US defence official said.The senior official, speaking on background, briefed reporters on Monday morning as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to stretch on with no end in sight and reports indicating that Russian advances have stalled across much of the country.That makes the latest developments all the more significant as the official added that US intelligence had no indication yet that Russia’s military had plans to reinforce the invasion with further troop deployments.“We...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Itv News#Russian#W C#Ukrainian#Covid#Videolink
Houston Chronicle

Editorial: Putin’s insecurity drove his barbaric invasion of Ukraine. Americans must condemn him with one voice.

A school teacher, dazed and bloodied, standing next to an apartment complex destroyed by Russian missiles. A plume of black smoke from a decimated airport engulfing the horizon. Ukrainian servicemen piling on to tanks to repel Russian forces. Migrant families with suitcases scurrying across the Ukraine-Poland border. The first photographs...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Republicans are putting Zelensky and Ukraine in danger for Twitter likes and Fox News clout

Over the weekend, Republican Senators Marco Rubio of Florida and Steve Daines of Montana violated security protocols, putting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at risk of assassination. Their irresponsibility is stunning, but not surprising. It’s yet another indication that the Republican party has lost both the inclination and the ability to govern. Rubio and Daines were on a conference call in which Zelensky briefed US lawmakers on the situation in Ukraine. Lawmakers were specifically asked not to share anything on social media during the call, because doing so could compromise Zelensky’s location. The Ukrainian president has been the target of at...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Russian space chief feuds with US astronaut and likens Ukrainian president to Hitler on Twitter

Tensions between the Russian space agency and those of western nations due to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine became more personal over the weekend, as Russia’s space chief attacked a Nasa astronaut on Twitter and likened the Ukrainian president to Adolph Hitler.In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, the European Space Agency and Nasa issued carefully worded statements about the value of international cooperation in space, particularly on the International Space Station, which currently hosts five Nasa and European astronauts and two Russian cosmonauts.But Dmitry Rogozin, director general of Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, took a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Independent

Zelensky back in his office in Kyiv for the first time since invasion: ‘I’m not hiding’

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky released a new video from his office in the capital city Kyiv on late Monday night, which he visited for the first time since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on 24 February.“I stay here, in Kyiv, on Bankova, not hiding. And I am not afraid of anyone as long as needed to win this war, our national war,” Mr Zelensky said in  a video recorded in his office and shared on his Facebook page.The Ukrainian president said he was not hiding and that the country will rebuild everything being destroyed by Russian troops in a bid to capture the former Soviet territory.More follows
POLITICS
The Independent

74-year-old British veteran travels to Ukraine to support the country’s military

A 74-year-old former British Army officer has travelled to Kyiv to support the Ukrainian military.Ian Cunningham left the British Army in 1977, aged 29, and went on to pursue a career in business.Now living near Toulouse, France, he flew to Poland after Russia invaded Ukraine, and took a taxi into the country.Speaking to the PA news agency, he said: “Like all of us, I had been watching what’s going on on television, and the newspapers and had been absolutely appalled by (Vladimir) Putin and his murderous thugs.“And then I thought, ‘I don’t think I can sit here any longer and...
MILITARY
The Independent

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld’s mother-in-law flees Ukraine as network under fire for invasion coverage

Fox News anchor Greg Gutfeld's mother-in-law is one of the more than one million people who have fled Ukraine in response to the Russian invasion. He revealed the moment his wife, Elena, found her mother after she crossed the border from Ukraine to Poland. The pair had a tearful reunion in Warsaw. “Just to let everybody know my mother-in-law crossed into … Poland about half an hour ago, so she’s in a car on her way to Warsaw to see her daughter, Elena,” Mr Gutfeld, co-host of "The Five," said during a segment. He played a clip of the...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

What the papers say – March 8

Fleeing civilians are again splashed across the nation’s papers following another failed ceasefire.The Guardian splash is Kyiv’s response to Vladimir Putin’s offer of a humanitarian corridor to Russia.Guardian front page, Tuesday 8 March 2022: Kyiv rejects Putin offer to let people flee into Russia pic.twitter.com/PHOgPEZbmH— The Guardian (@guardian) March 7, 2022The Sun, The Times and The Independent front pages all feature different images of civilians caught up in the conflict.On tomorrow's front page: pic.twitter.com/lPGcIYKiCA— The Sun (@TheSun) March 7, 2022TIMES: Shredded faces chart Putin’s strategy better than any map #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/UANxPfTXDR— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 7, 2022INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: The sick...
POLITICS
The Independent

Zelensky to address the Commons as Johnson continues diplomatic offensive

MPs will hear from Volodymyr Zelensky about the Ukrainian plight as Boris Johnson continues his diplomatic offensive to encourage Western leaders to punish Russia for the invasion.Mr Zelensky will address the House of Commons at 5pm by video link after Speaker Lindsay Hoyle approved a request for a “historic address” from the Ukrainian president who, according to reports, is at risk of assassination by pro-Russian groups in Kyiv.He gave an address to the European Parliament last week and imparted a virtual message to the US Senate on Saturday, with the embattled leader expected on Tuesday to renew messages from those...
WORLD
The Independent

Ukraine aid growing as lawmakers shape big budget bill

Proposed U.S. aid for Ukraine and its European allies has grown beyond $12 billion, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday, as congressional bargainers worked toward a bipartisan government-wide spending deal that would also contain fresh sums for battling COVID-19.The remarks by Schumer, D-N.Y., underscored the momentum in Congress for helping outgunned Ukraine fend off Russian invaders and assisting that country and others cope with refugees and other economic and humanitarian problems caused by the brutal attack. “The clearest signal Congress can send to Vladimir Putin this week is passing a bipartisan aid package,” said Schumer, referring to...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

MPs back economic crime reforms as action urged on seizing oligarchs’ assets

New laws designed to tackle “dirty money” hidden in the UK have cleared the House of Commons, amid calls for ministers to go further on seizing oligarchs’ assets.The Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill received an unopposed third reading after it was rushed through the Commons on Monday.Reforms contained in the Bill have faced months of delays and only moved up the Government’s list of priorities following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.They will undergo further scrutiny in the House of Lords, with business minister Paul Scully committing the Government to making further amendments to deal with concerns over potential loopholes in...
U.K.
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Day 12, humanitarian crisis in Ukraine deepens

The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine is deepening with food, water and medicine growing increasingly scarce as Russian forces intensify their shelling.In the capital, Kyiv, soldiers and volunteers have built hundreds of checkpoints to protect the city of nearly 4 million, often using sandbags, stacked tires and spiked cables. “Every house, every street, every checkpoint, we will fight to the death if necessary,” said Mayor Vitali Klitschko.As Ukrainians attempted to flee Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv, a Ukrainian police officer could be seen running while holding on to a child as the sound of artillery echoed nearby. The invasion...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

The Independent

535K+
Followers
181K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy