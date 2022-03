DENVER (CBS4)– Special Education funding in Colorado could get a major boost. A bill that passed the Senate Education Committee unanimously would increase funding by $93 million. (credit: CBS) Connor Long is among those who testified in favor of the bill. He was born with Down Syndrome but has never let his disabilities get in the way of his abilities. A high school graduate, ambassador for Special Olympics, and disability rights advocate, he told state lawmakers he is the product of a good education. “Because of special education programs in my school, I have developed strong communication skills,” said Long. By law, 80% of...

COLORADO STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO