Hindsight is truly 20/20. Had Apple cofounder Ronald Wayne realized the modest computer company he helped start in Steve Jobs' garage would grow to be a nearly $3 trillion company, he might not have been so quick to sell back his 10 percent stake to co-founders Jobs and Steve Wozniak. However, most people would not have seen that potential in 1976. If Wayne still owned 10 percent of Apple, which he sold back to his partners for the modest sum of $800, he would be a billionaire many times over today. Alas, Wayne's net worth is far more modest.

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO