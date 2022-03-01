ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Vincennes University Introduces Mask-Optional Policy For ALL Campuses And Sites

By admin
city-countyobserver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVINCENNES, Ind., February 28, 2022 – Vincennes University is easing its COVID-19 protocols by adopting a mask-optional policy for students, faculty, staff, and visitors at all VU campuses and sites throughout Indiana, effective at 5 p.m. Eastern on Monday, February 28. Individuals have the option to wear masks...

city-countyobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

University Of Pennsylvania Eases Mask Rules On Campus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The University of Pennsylvania is easing some of its mask rules. Masks are still required in campus buildings, but you no longer have to double mask or wear a KN95 or N95 mask. Those rules were put in place last month during the height of the omicron surge. All across the Philadelphia region, schools are starting to drop mask mandates. In Montgomery County, Lower Moreland schools have made masks optional. Meanwhile in Delaware County, Radnor and Garnet Valley voted to end their mask mandates.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WNDU

IU to change mask guidelines on all campuses

(WNDU) - Indiana University is also making a change to their mask guidelines. According to a press release from school officials, masks on all IU campuses will be optional on March 4. This includes classrooms, residence halls, common areas, and athletic venues. IU has stated that declining cases were a...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Health
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
City
Vincennes, IN
Vincennes, IN
Education
Local
Indiana COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Indiana Vaccines
Vincennes, IN
Health
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse universities discuss test optional admission policies

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - For decades, first-year students at Viterbo University have been required to submit either an ACT or SAT score for admission. Admissions Director Brian Weber recalls Viterbo considered eliminating the requirement as far back as 2015, saying class rank and high school GPA are the best indicators of student success.
LA CROSSE, WI
Roanoke Times

University of Richmond loosens mask requirement on campus

The University of Richmond loosened its mask requirements for students and staff Monday, letting professors choose whether they will require masks in their classes. If a professor continues to require masks in his or her class, students must comply. Students are no longer required to wear them in dining halls.
RICHMOND, VA
WITN

Pitt Community College makes masks optional inside campus buildings

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt Community College is making masks optional for students, employees, and visitors inside campus facilities starting Monday, March 7th. PCC administrators decided to drop the college’s mask mandate at a recent meeting. The college says that the change comes after Gov. Roy Cooper encouraged municipalities and public schools to end their mask mandates.
WINTERVILLE, NC
iheart.com

University Of South Carolina Changing When Masks Need To Be Worn On Campus

(Columbia, SC) - The University of South Carolina is changing COVID-19 protocols. Starting today, masks will only be required in instructional and research spaces, medical facilities, and on public transportation on campus. The university is still making KN95 masks available from University Health Services and supports anyone who wants to...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#College#Americans#The Vu Community
Republic

Editorial: Mask optional policy at BCSC a good sign

The decision this week by Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp. to drop its mask requirement and make wearing face masks at school optional was a good one. It comes as the omicron variant surge phase of the pandemic is finally, mercifully, easing. School officials relied on the guidance of state health...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
KREM

BSU makes masks optional in most campus areas except classrooms

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University’s (BSU) vice president for university affairs and chief of staff, Alicia Estey, announced Monday that masks will become optional in most campus spaces starting March 7. Masks will be optional in:. Event spaces. Communal spaces (the library, rec. center, student union building,...
BOISE, ID
Springfield News Sun

Sinclair to transition to ‘masks optional’ on campuses

Masks will be optional for all Sinclair Community College campuses beginning Saturday. The modification of Sinclair’s policy follows new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, a dramatic decrease and COVID-19 cases locally and nationally, the college announced Thursday. ExploreWright State reduces mask requirements on campus. “After...
COLLEGES
KSNT News

Washburn University relaxes masking policies

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University has announced that it will no longer be requiring masks in most areas on its main campus and Washburn Tech. This announcement came from Washburn’s Director of Public Relations Patrick Early which went into detail on how mask policies at the university will be changing in the near future. Beginning […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Penn State to lift mask rules at University Park, nearly all other campuses

Penn State University will no longer require face masks to be worn in many common areas at University Park and other campuses located "in counties designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to have low or medium COVID-19 Community Levels," officials said Friday. The change is effective...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Denver

Mask Optional On CU Boulder Campus Starting March 7

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Face masks and coverings will be optional on the University of Colorado Boulder campus starting next week. The university cites “encouraging trends with COVID-19 transmission” in its decision, which includes a rapid decline in cases. (credit: CBS) CU Boulder will become mask-optional at 6 a.m. March 7. CU Boulder released a statement on its website which reads, in part, Additionally, we maintain a high level of vaccination, including boosters, among our students and employees, thanks to your commitment. The latest state modeling estimates that 90% of Coloradans are currently immune to infection by the omicron variant through either vaccination, previous infection or both. And on Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask guidance, with Boulder County no longer classified as an area in which masks are recommended. CU Boulder has a COVID-19 vaccine booster requirement that remains in place. The university also continues to provide testing and vaccines on campus. The university also continues to provide KN95 and surgical masks for those who wish to continue wearing face masks and coverings.
BOULDER, CO
Lancaster Online

School District of Lancaster switches to mask-optional policy

When: School board meeting, March 1. What happened: The district planned to switch to a mask-optional policy on Monday, March 7, in all buildings and on buses. No action was required at the board meeting because members voted in July to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which changed its masking rule Feb. 25.
LANCASTER, PA
WLFI.com

Indiana U making masks optional on all campuses March 4

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana University will make masks optional on all of its campuses beginning March 4, the school announced Friday. IU will no longer require masks in classrooms, residence halls, dining spaces, common areas or at athletics venues starting March 4, the university said in a news release it. Masks will still be worn in health care and research spaces.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WOLF

Scranton University announces updated mask policy

SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — The University of Scranton will relax masking requirements for students, faculty, and staff on Monday, February 28, the same date a vaccine booster requirement for those eligible becomes effective. The University announced that as of February 28, higher-grade masks are optional indoors for...
SCRANTON, PA
CBS 58

Masks to be optional at Marquette University beginning March 2

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Marquette University announced Tuesday, March 1, due to the continued decline in community transmission and Marquette’s high vaccination and booster rates, masks will be optional indoors on campus effective Wednesday, March 2. According to a news release from MU, masks continue to be required in...
MARQUETTE, WI
WDTN

Masks optional: Universities in the Miami Valley update guidelines

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Colleges in the Miami Valley are updating their mask-wearing policies. University of Dayton The University of Dayton said in a release to faculty, staff and students Monday, February 28 that face coverings are now optional. The decision was made based on the new mask wearing guidelines announced by the Centers for […]
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy