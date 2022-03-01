Vincennes University Introduces Mask-Optional Policy For ALL Campuses And Sites

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Face masks and coverings will be optional on the University of Colorado Boulder campus starting next week. The university cites “encouraging trends with COVID-19 transmission” in its decision, which includes a rapid decline in cases. (credit: CBS) CU Boulder will become mask-optional at 6 a.m. March 7. CU Boulder released a statement on its website which reads, in part, Additionally, we maintain a high level of vaccination, including boosters, among our students and employees, thanks to your commitment. The latest state modeling estimates that 90% of Coloradans are currently immune to infection by the omicron variant through either vaccination, previous infection or both. And on Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask guidance, with Boulder County no longer classified as an area in which masks are recommended. CU Boulder has a COVID-19 vaccine booster requirement that remains in place. The university also continues to provide testing and vaccines on campus. The university also continues to provide KN95 and surgical masks for those who wish to continue wearing face masks and coverings.

BOULDER, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO