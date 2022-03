Computers and laptops equipped with the new AMD Ryzen 6000HS range of processors have started rolling out to stores. Offering 8 CPU cores a base clock of 3.3 GHz and a Total L3 Cache of 16MB in the Ryzen 9 6900HS . Newly available chips take the form of the Ryzen 9 6980HS, Ryzen 9 6900HS, Ryzen 7 6800HS and Ryzen 5 6600HS. The team over at Linus Tech Tips have created a short video detailing more about the performance you can expect from the Ryzen 6000 CPU and systems equipped with them.

