Mild temperatures today with active weather returning

While we have fantastic weather for the next couple of days, our pattern of nice weather ends Monday as a cold front brings the potential for some stronger storms. Several days of southerly flow ahead of a cold front will allow for warm, humid air to continue to build in from the Gulf, and cooler air aloft will lead to a more unstable atmosphere as the cold front approaches, supporting the development of stronger storms. Enough shear will be in place to support more organized storms, though it still remains to be seen if there will be enough wind shear, particularly in the lower levels of the atmosphere, to support a tornado threat. It’s not something we can take off the table yet, but it’s also not something we have strong confidence in at this point either. With nice weather sticking with us through the weekend, be sure not to let your guard down as we head into next week.
