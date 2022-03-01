ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Mild temperatures today with active weather returning

By Nick Guzzo
WETM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMild temperatures return today with highs reaching the mid and upper 40s. This increase in temperatures comes with building clouds this morning. Clouds are on the increase today as a warm front enters our area. During the afternoon, a cold front moves in bringing rain showers and then a transition to...

www.mytwintiers.com

KFOR

We’re FINALLY Turning the Corner to GREAT Weather

We’ve spent the past 100+ Hours across the state below freezing with the freezing rain, sleet and ice. We’ll be below freezing this morning, but around noon we will see temps go above freezing,. We’ll see cloudy skies with highs today in the upper-30’s to low-40’s....
ENVIRONMENT
KSNB Local4

It’s goodbye warm weather, hello bitter cold

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Good late Sunday evening to you! I hope you had a great weekend. I also hope you got some time today to enjoy the very early Spring temperatures we had this afternoon. Unfortunately the warm weather is taking a vacation this week. It’s good-bye warm weather, hello to bitter cold temperatures. The warm weather sneaks out of the region overnight as your sleeping and is replaced by much colder air that pushes in behind a cold front that will make its way south overnight. Monday morning winds will begin to pick up out of the north pumping in the cold arctic air. Lows on Washington’s Birthday will range from the teens north to the upper 20s near 30 south. For the day Monday you can expect mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Winds will be blustery out of the north at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. And with strong northerly flow in place temperatures Monday afternoon will range from the teens north to the mid 30s central and mid 40s for north central Kansas. Here in the Tri-cities we will reach our daytime high around lunch time with the thermometer falling afterward as the cold arctic air floods on in.
ENVIRONMENT
KTVZ

More Snow!

Highs on the mountain will be in the mid to upper 30's so mixed showers are expected into tonight when lows dip to about freezing. Temperatures will be mild again Tuesday. Beginning Wednesday is when we see colder temperatures and the heaviest snowfall. A chance of snow will carry us through the rest of the week and the weekend ahead. Driving conditions on the mountain roads are ok this morning, but be prepared for winter driving conditions in the mountains for the next several days.
ENVIRONMENT
#Rain And Snow
WLKY.com

Weekend weather planner: Starting with flurries, but ending mild

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We're starting the weekend on a chilly note, but milder air arrives by Sunday. We're breaking down the forecast in your weekend weather planner. You can expect a cloudy and chilly Friday with a few scattered flurries through the afternoon. Highs will struggle to get out of the 30s.
LOUISVILLE, KY
NECN

Frigid Temperatures to Close Out the Week, Wintry Mix This Weekend

After a couple quick-moving systems this week, we turn now to the colder temperatures to wrap up the work week. Temperatures Thursday will slowly cool down on a gusty northwest wind. This breeze adds to the chill, making it feel like the 20s and teens all day long, even with the lovely sunshine.
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Rain and snow showers move into the Twin Tiers Wednesday night

Earlier this afternoon, mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the mid 40’s. Cloud cover increases this evening as a fast moving low pressure area crosses northern and Central New York. The low brings a chance of lake-effect rain and snow showers, with rain likely staying in the warmest valleys of the Twin Tiers. Lake-effect snow will be the main precipitation type by 7 PM in the Southern Tier while chances of rain stay to the south. A fast-moving cold front also ushers in dropping temperatures overnight with lows near the low 20’s. Slippery travel is likely.
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Warming arrives but brings the wind along

Gusty winds will continue along the western foothills wind-prone areas once again. These winds will push onto the plains at times through Monday. Wind gusts in excess of 60 mph are possible from Livingston to Nye, with gusts to 50 mph possible from Big Timber north through Harlowton. Some blowing and drifting snow is possible, reducing visibility at times through Saturday morning, before temperatures warm above freezing and the snow crusts over.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS42.com

Weather Aware For Strong Storms Monday

While we have fantastic weather for the next couple of days, our pattern of nice weather ends Monday as a cold front brings the potential for some stronger storms. Several days of southerly flow ahead of a cold front will allow for warm, humid air to continue to build in from the Gulf, and cooler air aloft will lead to a more unstable atmosphere as the cold front approaches, supporting the development of stronger storms. Enough shear will be in place to support more organized storms, though it still remains to be seen if there will be enough wind shear, particularly in the lower levels of the atmosphere, to support a tornado threat. It’s not something we can take off the table yet, but it’s also not something we have strong confidence in at this point either. With nice weather sticking with us through the weekend, be sure not to let your guard down as we head into next week.
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

Mild weather to wrap up the week – Mark

We have mild conditions with temperatures creeping up into the low 40s. Our highs are above average today with mid 40s for most of the region. Sun and clouds stick around with above-average temperatures continuing into Saturday. Sunday brings rain in the valleys and some mountain snow. It will be...
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

Cold Front Threatens Northeast With Snow Squalls

The Northeast is about to get yet another blast of freezing temperatures. And for some folks, the frigid air will be accompanied by snow squalls. The brunt of the weather should hit the region today (Feb. 28th) and tomorrow. And most people will only see light snowfall. But some will get hit with lake effect snow and the dreaded squalls.
ENVIRONMENT
PennLive.com

Mild, cloudy weather expected for much of the week

The end of February and beginning of March are expected to be relatively mild according to weather forecasts. Today’s forecast is mostly sunny with a high of 40 degrees. And while the sun will be hidden for much of the week, temperatures are still expected to rise. Tuesday is...
ENVIRONMENT
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Partly sunny and much colder. Wednesday’s record warmth will seem like a distant memory on Thursday. Forecasters expect partly sunny skies, light winds, and highs only in the mid 30s. Snow arrives overnight Thursday into Friday. Snow will be heavy at times with chances for a change to a...
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Today will be mild with showers arriving by this evening

This morning we will have a variable cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Today we will have milder air moving in thanks to a southwesterly breeze. Winds today will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. High temperatures will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. This evening we will have a shower or snow shower moves through. We will continue to see a shower or snow shower early this evening and then it will taper off over night. Tonight temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s.
ENVIRONMENT

