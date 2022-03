HP Omen — $850, was $1,100. The Dell G15 Ryzen Edition comes from one of the best laptop brands out there so you know you’re onto a good thing. It offers everything you could need from a midrange gaming laptop, all while looking good, too. That includes an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor — and AMD often rules the roost when it comes to great processors for gaming these days. Alongside that is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card which means you get all the benefits of an Nvidia GeForce 30-series graphics card without having to pay a fortune for one of the higher-end options.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO