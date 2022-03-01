ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In like a lion, out like a lamb?: Understanding the March folklore

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) – You may have heard the saying “If March comes in like a lion, it will go out like a lamb.” But where does it come from?. According to the Farmers’ Almanac, the weather folklore stems from ancestral beliefs in balance, meaning if the weather at the start of March...

Don't be surprised to see some wet snowflakes plop down on Sunday morning, especially south and southwest of Roanoke. This doesn't look like a big deal, with temperatures running in the 32-35 range at most locations, save some higher elevations. The best chance to get enough to whiten the grass would be along the Blue Ridge south of Roanoke, areas of west of Interstate 77, and perhaps some higher elevations elsewhere. Roanoke Valley lower elevations will very likely not see any accumulation, because (1) the whole thing may slip just south anyway,and (2) it is likely to be in the mid 30s if any snow does make it to the surface, and could just as easily be a few sprinkles of rain instead.
Philadelphia Weather: Next Week March Begins Like A Lamb, Not A Lion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — According to folklore, the old adage “In Like a Lion, Out Like a Lamb” originated in Pennsylvania and refers to the month of March. So what exactly does that mean? The phrase was coined centuries ago by our forefathers. They derived that March is considered to be the last winter month, so naturally, it would begin lion-like with cold, snow, and ice. Then, 31 days later at the end of March, the opposite was supposed to happen. March 31 is considered the end of winter and the start of spring with warmer and pleasant lamb-like weather. February 2022 will end Monday on a very cold note in the low 30’s. However, Tuesday is the start of March and it looks like a pleasant, seasonable day with sunshine and 40s. In other words, this March comes in like a lamb, not a lion. It’s too early to forecast the end of March.  Stay tuned to see if it ends peacefully or roars like a lion. Last year, March also began peacefully in the upper 40s with isolated pre-dawn rain showers and by the end of March 2021, the lion was roaring with mild temperatures and heavy rain.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

