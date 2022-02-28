ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier Parish, LA

Bossier Parish Jail Bookings For Final Weekend of Mardi Gras 2022

By Greg Atoms
 2 days ago
The final weekend of Mardi Gras season in 2022 saw 20 people booked into the Bossier Parish Maximum Security facility. The list of charges were varied for the 2-day period of February 26th and...

K945

Shreveport Woman Dies in Crash on Bert Kouns

A Shreveport woman has died in a weekend traffic accident. The crash happened at the intersection of East Bert Kouns and East Kings Highway just before midnight on Saturday night. 71-year-old Melinda P. Marshall has been identified as the victim of the southeast Shreveport crash. She died just after midnight...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Tragic Minden Car Crash Injures 2 and Kills 1

Around 4am Sunday (2/27/22), Minden Police Department was notified of a single vehicle crash near Taco Bell on Homer Road. According to the Minden Police Association, a 2009 Kia Rio driven by La Porsha Fisher left the roadway and overturned multiple times. According to reports, none of the vehicle occupants...
MINDEN, LA
K945

Your Chance to Be in Movie Filming in Shreveport This Spring

Movie making is returning to the Shreveport Bossier area this spring. The big screen flick, "The Blind" is beginning pre-production now with filming scheduled to happen in April and May. According to Louisiana Entertainment, crews have been in the area scouting several possible locations. The production company is now accepting...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Why This Years Shreveport’s Highland Parade Was the Best Ever

I'm Sorry If You Missed the Highland Parade This Year. Several veteran riders claim that this year is the most people they have ever seen line up for beads and throws. The streets were filled with hundreds of thousands of Mardi Gras revelers who cheered and danced keeping everyone around them entertained.
SHREVEPORT, LA
