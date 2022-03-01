ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man stabbed multiple times in Morrisania

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=024JsY_0eSE7IjN00

Police are looking for the suspect in a brutal stabbing attack that happened in Morrisania on Monday.

The attack happened on 3rd Avenue around 2 p.m., where the suspect can be seen on video approaching the 19-year-old victim and exchanging words.

Suddenly, the suspect begins punching the victim, who fights back. Police say at some point, the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times in the torso, arm, and face.

The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, where he is in stable condition.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

