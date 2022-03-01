ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota's medicinal cannabis program now includes smokeable marijuana

By Torey Van Oot
Minnesotans enrolled in the state's medical marijuana program can buy smokeable cannabis as of Tuesday.

Why it matters: The change, approved by lawmakers last year, marks a significant expansion of Minnesota's medicinal marijuana law, which is fairly restrictive compared to other states.

  • Supporters have said the change would provide less expensive options for patients.

How it works: Dispensaries can now sell dried flower and pre-rolls to patients ages 21 and older.

  • Patients can buy a 90-day supply after a consultation with a dispensary pharmacist.

Of note: Prior to this month, medical cannabis was only offered in pill, liquid and oil forms, as well as tinctures, topicals, powders and lozenges.

  • Marijuana remains illegal for recreational adult use. That's unlikely to change during the current legislative session.

What to expect: Minnesota Department of Health has said it anticipates a surge in applications to the program, which is only open to people with a qualified medical condition , such as certain cancers, Crohn's disease or an end-stage terminal illness.

What's next: Some edibles, such as gummies, are slated to be added to the program in August.

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

