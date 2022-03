FOXBORO (CBS) — Josh McDaniels left New England for Las Vegas this offseason, and he brought a lot of Patriots coaches with him. It has put Bill Belichick and his coaching staff in a rather precocious position, with several vacancies — and question marks — on the offensive side of the ball. It painted an interesting scenario in New England, especially since Belichick said a few years ago that he isn’t a big fan of departing coaches poaching the system they’re leaving. But McDaniels said Wednesday that he didn’t simply take all those assistants with him without chatting with his former...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO