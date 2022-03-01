Des Moines' dog poop detectives

A growing number of Des Moines metro housing complexes are holding dog owners responsible for picking up after their pooch with DNA technology, representatives of PooPrints told Axios.

Why it matters: The technology not only promotes responsible ownership, but it can also help solve dog abductions and runaways, said J. Retinger, CEO of the dog waste management company.

How it works: Housing complexes request that dog owners take cheek swabs of their pets, which are collected and added to PooPrints' growing doggie DNA database.

Then, management can test unscooped waste to accurately identify the problem pooper. Some issue fines or other penalties to the owner.

The big picture: PooPrints has been around since 2009 but the technology is advancing. More than 350,000 dogs from 6,000 communities in five countries are now part of the program.

Zoom in: At least 30 Des Moines metro-area housing complexes now use PooPrints, Charles Nash, the company's Iowa sales representative, told Axios.

Foxboro and Ashworth Pointe townhomes in West Des Moines have used the technology for almost five years. Under the townhomes' policy, fines start at $100 and a third offense can lead to eviction.

What they're saying: Sara Kern, who manages the developments, told Axios it's reduced waste problems.

Of a dozen incidents, six resulted in a positive identification. No dog has been a repeat violator, Kern said.

What to watch: Local governments in the United Kingdom and one in Carmel, Indiana, have already implemented dog park DNA programs, Nash noted.

Des Moines took a look at the program last month but decided not to pursue it at this time because of labor concerns, Parks and Recreation director Ben Page told Axios.

A surprise nugget in the grass at Gray’s Lake Park last week. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios