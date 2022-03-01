Kohl’s: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) _ Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $299 million.

The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $2.20 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.10 per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $6.5 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.78 billion.

For the year, the company reported net income of $938 million, or $6.32 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $19.43 billion.

Kohl’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $7 to $7.50 per share.

