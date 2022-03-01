ADT: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) _ ADT Inc. (ADT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $58 million in its fourth quarter.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The home security company posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $341 million, or 41 cents per share. Revenue was nearly unchanged at $5.31 billion.

ADT expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.2 billion to $6.4 billion.

ADT shares have decreased 13% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has dropped 8%. The stock has dropped nearly 4% in the last 12 months.

