ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

IHOP to serve free pancakes for National Pancake Day

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sara Tomarelli
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jQxvs_0eSE5RMG00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — To kick off the first day of March, make sure to swing by IHOP to grab a free short stack and celebrate National Pancake Day.

This year, National Pancake Day falls on March 1 and IHOP is offering their customers one free short stack of buttermilk pancakes per guest.

If you plan on taking part, make sure to swing by your nearest IHOP from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. local time when the free pancake deal will be taking place. The offer is for dine-in only.

How do you spell fasnacht/fastnacht? We asked an expert

National Pancake Day is not only about getting free pancakes but showing support to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and other charities.

Since the first National Pancake Day in 2006, IHOP and its guests have raised over $30 million for various children’s hospitals throughout the country.

IHOP is encouraging those who visit on March 1 to donate in restaurants on their check by rounding up to the nearest dollar, with the change going to charity. Guests can also purchase wall tags in restaurants for a one-dollar donation.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

Last year, the pandemic canceled National Pancake Day. Instead, IHOP offered customers IOUs to get a free short stack instead.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Open-mouth kiss lands woman in Pa. jail for 2 years

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman from Tennessee was sentenced to prison for passing contraband to a Pennsylvania federal inmate during a visit. According to federal prosecutors, Lisa Montpelier, 48, of Johnson City, Tennessee, was sentenced to two years in prison and two years of supervised release for passing contraband to a federal inmate […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Odessa American

Pancake fundraiser at IHOP

IHOP Restaurants in Odessa and Midland (today) on Tuesday will once again offer each guest a free short stack of pancakes on National Pancake Day. This family-friendly tradition aims to raise needed funds and awareness for Children’s Miracle Network at Medical Center Health System. For every short stack of...
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ihop#Pancakes#Food Drink#Kfdx#Nexstar Media Inc
abc27 News

CLEARED: Truck hits overpass on I-81 S at Exit 10

UPDATE: The incident has now cleared and all lanes are reopened. FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — I-81 southbound has closed both lanes at Exit 10 for a crash involving a truck and the overpass in Franklin County. According to PennDOT’s Fritzi Schreffler, motorists should expect significant delays in the area. Traffic is being diverted off […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Central Dauphin comes up clutch late to take home district crown

(WHTM) — We knew going into the District III Class 6A title that the two teams could not get any closer. Cumberland Valley (20-4) and Central Dauphin (19-4) had mirrored each other all season. Yet, all it took were a few bounces of the ball to decide who would walk away with the district championship. […]
DAUPHIN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Albany Herald

IHOP 'Pancake Day' to benefit Children's Miracle Network

ALBANY — IHOP Restaurants have set the date for the company’s annual IHOP National Pancake Day event, culminating the all-day breakfast leader’s first-ever “Month of Giving” campaign. As the brand’s signature philanthropic event, IHOP National Pancake Day and all related activities directly benefit Children’s Miracle...
ALBANY, GA
abc27 News

Pa. faces bike shortage due to supply chain issues

(WHTM) — Shortages due to supply chain issues is a problem many businesses are facing these days and that is especially true for the bike industry in Pennsylvania. One business in Scranton says they have not been able to stay on top of their inventory as some bikes and certain parts are on backorder through […]
BICYCLES
abc27 News

National Problem Gambling Awareness Month kicks off March 1

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Problem Gambling Awareness Month is a national campaign and this year’s theme is “Awareness and Action.” To kick off the month, Pennsylvania’s Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) joined representatives of the Pennsylvania Lottery, Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, and others to mark the 18th anniversary. Between the lottery and various […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

abc27 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy