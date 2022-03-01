ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Alun Wyn Jones to join Wales camp this week to continue his rehabilitation

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1esTzq_0eSE5CMb00

Alun Wyn Jones will join the Wales camp this week to continue his shoulder injury rehabilitation.

Wales captain Jones is expected to miss the full Six Nations due to the shoulder problem picked up in the autumn fixtures.

But the British and Irish Lions lock’s presence will doubtless give Wayne Pivac’s squad a lift in the extended build-up to facing France on Friday, March 11.

Wales sit fifth in the table after three matches, following Saturday’s 23-19 defeat by England.

Rhys Priestland has headed back to Cardiff due to injury, while Wales have released six players for regional action this weekend.

“Rhys Priestland has been released back to Cardiff Rugby due to a calf injury and Alun Wyn Jones will attend camp this week to continue his rehabilitation,” read a Wales statement.

Rhys Carre, Uilisi Halaholo, Ellis Jenkins and James Ratti will head back to Cardiff to feature this weekend, with Aaron Wainwright released to the Dragons and Gareth Davies back with the Scarlets.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Wayne Pivac expecting Wales to continue improvement against England

Wales boss Wayne Pivac expects continued improvement in his team’s performance level when the reigning Guinness Six Nations champions tackle England on Saturday. A fifth successive Six Nations defeat at Twickenham would effectively ended Wales’ hopes of a successful title defence after losing their opening game against Ireland.
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#British And Irish Lions#England#Wyn#Cardiff Rugby#Dragons#Scarlets
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Wales hockey 'can do well', says Sarah Jones

Wales and Great Britain hockey player Sarah Jones says she believes Wales can have a successful Commonwealth Games after their place in Birmingham was confirmed. Jones won Olympic bronze for Great Britain at Tokyo 2020, alongside partner and fellow Wales international Leah Wilkinson. Both told BBC Sport Wales they are...
HOCKEY
BBC

Covid in Wales: Weekly deaths at five month low

There have been 24 deaths due to Covid in Wales - the lowest weekly total for more than five months, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). It looks at death certificates in which doctors have given causes of death. The figures for the week ending 11 February show...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Cricket world mourns death of Australia great Shane Warne at 52

Former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne, one of the greatest cricketers of all-time and among its most recognisable names, has died aged 52 following a suspected heart attack. Warne – a larger-than-life character whose 708 Test wickets has only been surpassed by contemporary rival and fellow spinner Muttiah Muralitharan – could...
SPORTS
newschain

Aaron Ramsey back in Rangers contention for Aberdeen clash

Aaron Ramsey returns to the Rangers squad for their cinch Premiership encounter against Aberdeen at Ibrox. The Wales international has missed the last four games through injury and returns along with Filip Helander and Ryan Jack. Amad Diallo and Steven Davis are still missing, along with long-term absentees Ianis Hagi...
WORLD
newschain

Jim Goodwin calls for Aberdeen to raise their game again at Rangers

Jim Goodwin has called for his Aberdeen players to raise their game again when they take on Rangers as they look to rescue their top-six hopes. The Dons fell to 10th in the cinch Premiership when they lost against Hearts on Wednesday to leave Goodwin with two points from his first three matches in charge.
SOCCER
newschain

Russian politician says military units are suffering heavy losses in Ukraine

A Russian politician has spoken out about what she says are heavy losses being suffered by some military units fighting in Ukraine. Lyudmila Narusova, a member of Russia’s upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, said during Friday’s livestreamed proceedings that she knew of one company which was meant to be 100 strong but “only four were left alive” when the unit was withdrawn.
MILITARY
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
121K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy