SEATTLE — The average gas price in Washington state hit $4.10 as of Wednesday morning, with this being the earliest gas prices have hit $4 per gallon in 10 years. Drivers across the state and the U.S. have seen prices at the pump continue to rise, especially over the last two weeks as Russia’s economy becomes cut off from much of the world because it is invading Ukraine.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO