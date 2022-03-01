Four People Arrested in Connection With Weekend Shooting in Troy

Tracy Lawrence was on his way to a meeting in downtown Nashville, when the car in front of him got broadsided by another car. This was just before Christmas in 2021. The car that broadsided the vehicle in front of him backed up and then took off. For a split second, Tracy was about ready to get out of his car and help, but then the driver of the car that got hit got out of his car and started shooting at the vehicle that was driving away!

