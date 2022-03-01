ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Four People Arrested in Connection With Weekend Shooting in Troy

iheart.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour people are now in trouble with the law for their alleged roles in a shooting that happened in Troy over...

wgy.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Troy Man Arrested For Shooting And Killing His Younger Brother

A Troy man has been arrested on a murder charge after being accused of killing his younger brother. Officers took 21-year-old Jatae Gourrier-Lewis into custody Sunday and say he was the person who shot and killed 16-year-old Jaylin Gourrier-Lewis on Fifth Avenue near 105th Street back February 9th. Police haven't revealed information about the motive or circumstances that led up to the homicide. If convicted, Gourrier-Lewis could be sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

Woman Groped In Casino Confronts Suspect

Ariel Lyndsey and her friends were in the lobby of the Palazzo Hotel in Las Vegas on their way to dinner when she says she felt a hand go up the back of her skirt. She confronted the man she said was responsible as her friend recorded the encounter. But when Ariel tried to stop him from getting away, he fled.
LAS VEGAS, NV
iheart.com

How Suspect’s TikTok Videos Helped FBI Arrest Him

The FBI arrested a man after they say his TikTok videos helped identify him as a suspect in a robbery spree. Chozen Terrell-Hannah, 22, of Michigan goes by ChozenWrld on TikTok. Authorities had been investigating four armed robberies that occurred over two months. According to a criminal complaint, an anonymous...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Children of divorced couple found stabbed to death 15 miles apart ‘devastated’

The children of an ex-husband and wife found dead in different parts of Gloucestershire have said they are “devastated”. Clive and Valerie Warrington, 67 and 73, are thought to have been murdered.The body of Mr Warrington was discovered at Sherborne Place in the centre of Cheltenham after police were called to reports of a serious assault at 6.25am on Wednesday.Ms Warrington was found dead a short time later at an address in the village of Bourton-on-the-Water, about 15 miles away.Both had suffered stab wounds. Detectives have linked the two killings.In a statement released on Thursday, their children said: “We are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Jones
Shropshire Star

Two guilty over Kyrell killing after ‘harrowing’ abuse caught on mobile phone

Phylesia Shirley and her former partner, Kemar Brown, subjected two-year-old Kyrell Matthews to repeated attacks in the weeks before his death. A woman and her violent ex-boyfriend have been found guilty of killing a two-year-old boy after their horrific abuse was captured on secret mobile phone recordings. Kyrell Matthews was...
CELL PHONES
iheart.com

37 Shots Fired at Maria St. Home

Five members of a Rochester family are OK after their house was hit by a hail of bullets from two guns. It happened around 11 last night on Maria Street, south of Clifford Avenue. Bob Lonsberry reports 37 rounds were fired from .45 caliber and 9-millimeter handguns. At least 13...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Tracy Lawrence Was Driving Behind a Car When The Driver Started Shooting

Tracy Lawrence was on his way to a meeting in downtown Nashville, when the car in front of him got broadsided by another car. This was just before Christmas in 2021. The car that broadsided the vehicle in front of him backed up and then took off. For a split second, Tracy was about ready to get out of his car and help, but then the driver of the car that got hit got out of his car and started shooting at the vehicle that was driving away!
NASHVILLE, TN
WRGB

Troy Police investigate second shooting in one day, third this weekend

TROY, NY (WRGB) — Troy Police are investigating a shooting reported on Fifth Avenue Sunday afternoon -- the second shooting in the city for the day. Around 1:50pm Sunday afternoon, Troy Police Patrols received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting outside on 5th Avenue in the area of 101st Street.
TROY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Troy
iheart.com

Student Charged For Deadly Crash In Orangeburg

(Orangeburg, SC) - A student is accused of driving drunk, causing a deadly crash in Orangeburg. Twenty-three-year-old Fuquan Mekhi C. Hills is facing a slew of charges, including felony DUI involving death, failure to stop for blue light resulting in death, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm, and open container.
ORANGEBURG, SC
iheart.com

Fatal Crash Reported In West Part Of Metro Omaha

(Douglas County, NE) -- One person is killed and another person is injured in a two vehicle crash at 264th and Blondo Streets, south of Valley. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says around 7:45 Thursday morning, an SUV was westbound on Blondo Street approaching 264th, while a grain truck was northbound on 264th approaching Blondo Street. DCSO says witnesses report that the SUV didn't stop before entering the intersection and hit the grain truck. Blondo Street traffic at the intersection is controlled by stop signs. WOWT 6 News reports that the SUV was found overturned, and first responders reported that SUV had briefly been on fire.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Nephew killed, uncle seriously injured in Lincoln motorcycle crash

(Lincoln, NE) -- A 19 year old man is killed and his uncle seriously injured in a Lincoln motorcycle crash. Lincoln Police say just before 5:00 Tuesday evening, 19-year-old William Schnakenberg was riding his Honda CBR motorcycle north on S. 70th Street approaching Stevens Ridge Road. Also riding along with him were his uncle 36-year-old Bryan Schnakenberg, who was riding a Victory VX4 motorcycle, and another friend. Investigators say William sped up and passed the other two motorcycles, then lost control and collided with Bryan. Police say the crash caused Bryan to be ejected from his motorcycle. William also lost control of his motorcycle, left the roadway, was ejected from his motorcycle and crashed into a fence.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Man guilty of manslaughter after causing infant’s ‘catastrophic’ brain injury and blaming the mother

A man has been found guilty of manslaughter after causing an infant’s “catastrophic” brain injury before blaming the girl’s mother – who was not present at the time.Brandon Mark Heath, 22, had been babysitting the 22-month-old girl and her older brother, in Northwich, Cheshire, while the children’s mother was giving a friend a lift in her car.Jurors at Chester crown court heard that he had often stayed at the family’s place after starting a relationship with the woman in May 2020, just three months before he severely injured her daughter.Pathology experts have likened the injuries to those caused by car crashes...
HEALTH
iheart.com

Arrest in Homicide on Rochester's North Side

Rochester Police have arrested a man in connection with a homicide on Rochester's north side last month. 48-year-old Antonio Muniz-Aviles is accused of stabbing 72-year-old Jesus Pratts to death inside his Kohlman Street home. Police say Muniz-Aviles and Pratts were acquaintances, but have not disclosed a motive. Muniz-Aviles is charged...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Omaha Police Identify Sunday Afternoon Shooting Victim

Omaha Police are investigating a late Sunday afternoon shooting that critically injured one person at 25th and Polk Streets. Officers went to the scene around 5 p.m. and found 18-year old Gabriel Granillo, who had been injured by gunfire. Omaha Fire Department paramedics took Granillo to a hospital for treatment...
OMAHA, NE
SFist

Four People Injured In Shooting at Dave & Busters In Concord

At least four individuals were involved in a fight that broke out late Sunday at an East Bay Dave & Busters — the corporate sports bar-meets-adult-arcade concept — and they all ended up shot. Concord Police reported via Facebook that they had responded to the Dave & Busters...
CONCORD, CA
mycolumbuspower.com

Black Man Dies After Being Shot 20 Times In Emergency Room By Ohio Police Officers, Medical Examiner Says

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. On April 12, last year, 27-year-old Black man Miles Jackson was shot and killed by police officers in a Columbus, Ohio, emergency room. Jackson allegedly had a gun tucked into his sweatpants and the gun reportedly went off, which doesn’t mean he opened fire in the ER, it just means the gun went off. Now, a medical examiner has ruled Jackson’s death a homicide and reported that he was shot 20 times and suffered wounds to his head, chest, and abdomen.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy