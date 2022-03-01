ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

SWIFT waits to disconnect Russian banks as securities platforms cut Moscow ties

By Huw Jones, Karin Strohecker
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43nI2P_0eSE3t5k00

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - SWIFT said on Tuesday it was waiting to see which banks authorities want disconnected from its global financial messaging system as sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine are rolled out.

The European Union, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Britain agreed on Saturday to ensure that selected Russian banks are removed from SWIFT to harm their ability to operate globally. read more

"We will always comply with applicable sanctions laws," SWIFT said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We are engaging with these authorities to understand which entities will be subject to these new measures and will disconnect them once we receive legal instruction to do so."

Banks use Belgian-based SWIFT to send millions of instructions daily supporting trillions of dollars in payments annually to underpin international trade. read more

The Council of EU states, which is expected to publish a list of the banks affected, was unable to comment immediately.

The world's financial system is severing ties with Russia and its banks to stop Russian companies raising funds on foreign markets.

EU-based securities settlement house Euroclear said on Tuesday it will no longer accept the rouble as a settlement currency and it was disabling its account with ING Bank in Moscow immediately.

Trading platform Tradeweb said it has suspended trading in securities affected by Russian sanctions.

Market sources said Bloomberg had flagged Russian sovereign bonds as well as securities related to Russian banks VTB and Sberbank with a warning label saying "sanctions apply to this security" though trading continued.

The London Stock Exchange said on Tuesday it will stop trading in two global depository receipts (GDRs) for Russia's VTB Bank (VTBR.MM) after Britain's financial regulator suspended them in response to sanctions.

However, listings on the LSE in Gazprom and Sberbank were still trading and down sharply on the day.

Denmark's Saxo Bank said it had halted trading pairs of the Russian rouble with other currencies such as the dollar and euro.

Major securities settlement houses, along with Deutsche Boerse in Frankfurt, and ICE and Nasdaq in New York, announced curbs on Russian trading on Monday. read more

(https://www.swift.com/news-events/news/message-swift-community)

Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Jason Neely and Andrea Ricci

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moscow#Russian#The European Union#Belgian#The Council Of Eu#Euroclear#Ing Bank#Bloomberg#Sberbank#The London Stock Exchange#Vtb Bank#Lse
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
International Trade
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Washington Post

Putin’s war drives Trump’s personality cult to new lows

Not since the days after Sept. 11, 2001, have Americans been as united on an issue of foreign policy as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the new Washington Post-ABC poll, 80 percent of Americans, including more than three quarters of Democrats and Republicans, view Russia as unfriendly or an enemy — the highest level of animosity toward Moscow since the Cold War. But Russian President Vladimir Putin still has one prominent American admirer: former president Donald Trump. And in the United States, Putin’s war has taken Trump’s personality cult to new lows.
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Reuters

Reuters

351K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy