A new lawsuit has been filed against for racial discrimination and overlooking safety within its factories. The suit was raised by former factory manager Marc Cage, who claims that Tesla risked massive explosions at its Nevada plant due to serious safety violations. He also says that the company failed to report and disclose serious on-the-job injuries. “Tesla’s commitments to unrealistic production goals and frantic efforts to ramp up its production, often to make good on rash promises, overrode any commitment to employee safety,” the filing reads.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO