Butte County Public Health announces COVID-19 dashboard changes

When campaigning, Gov. Gavin Newsom promised to institute a single payer health care plan to cover every California resident. On Feb. 21, 2021, Assemblyman Ash Kalra introduced Assembly Bill 1400: Guaranteed Health Care for All. Mark Ghaly, Secretary of California Health and Human Services Agency, chaired a study group — including nurses, physicians, lawyers, labor leaders, social workers, advocates for seniors and disabled residents, and members of the California Assembly. After 11 months of research, the group concluded AB1400 would provide the greatest therapeutic benefits in the most cost-effective way for all Californians. Upon approval by the health and appropriations committees the bill was sent to the Assembly. Sadly, realizing votes for passage were lacking, Assemblyman Kalra pulled the bill from the agenda; no Assembly vote occurred.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO