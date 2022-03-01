Cyberattack to shut down Toyota’s operation in Japan

During a recent YouTube video, Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg revealed that police recently visited his home in the UK after he purchased a Balisong knife online via Wish. As you may know, the Balisong knife is illegal in the UK, like it is in some states in the US. For PewDiePie, the Balisong is used as a fidget toy. During his videos and streams, you can sometimes see him fidgeting with it. And this is presumably what he told the police when they came knocking on his door to enquire why he was purchasing a balisong knife online.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO