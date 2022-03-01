Tight inventory and record pricing continue through February

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Sticker shock continues to hit Southland drivers as gas prices continue to climb with no relief in sight. In the Southland, gas prices have continued to climb with the average price of a gallon of gas at $5.38 for Los Angeles and Orange counties; $5.26 per gallon for the Inland Empire; and $5.31 per gallon for Ventura County. At some locations, prices are around $6.65 per gallon. Nationwide, the average driver is spending about $16 more, as compared to the same time last year, to fill up a tank. Analysts say this is due to the possibility...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO