UK's most wanted woman Sarah Panitzke arrested in Spain

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fraudster dubbed the UK's most wanted woman has been arrested in Spain after nearly a decade on the run. Sarah Panitzke, 47, disappeared in May 2013 while on trial over her part in laundering cash from a £1bn mobile phone tax scam. She was arrested while walking...

www.bbc.com

Daily Mail

Moment Britain's 'most wanted woman' Sarah Panitzke, 47, who laundered £1BILLION in a mobile phone VAT fraud is arrested while walking her dog in Spanish village after nearly a decade on the run

This is the moment Britain's most wanted woman was arrested by Spanish police following nearly a decade on the run. Privately-educated university graduate Sarah Panitzke, 47, was held on Sunday by officers from an elite Madrid-based police unit as she walked her dog near her home in Santa Barbara village, between Barcelona and Valencia.
Daily Mail

'At least I know she's alive': Mother of Britain's 'most wanted woman' Sarah Panitzke reveals she hadn't heard from her daughter for 10 YEARS before she was arrested in Spain over £1BILLION mobile phone VAT fraud

The mother of Britain's most wanted woman said today 'at least I know she is alive' after her daughter was recaptured in Spain. Widow Pauline Panitzke, 77, refused to comment on the circumstances of Sarah Panitzke's case but broke years of silence to express her relief she was safe. Sarah...
