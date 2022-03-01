Demographics Drive Interest in Resilient Medical Office Building Sector

The past year has been the most tumultuous in memory for supply chain leaders. To add to the list of challenges the industry is facing, in the last few weeks of December 2021, we saw continued shipping delays across major U.S. ports to international destinations, mostly across Asia. For example, the Norfolk, Va., to Kaohsiung, Taiwan, route saw an average 60-day delay, while the same U.S. port to Xiamen Gaoqui, China, route saw an average 32.25-day delay. Goods including grain, livestock, glassware, furniture, clothing and more were all locked up in the global supply chain.

INDUSTRY ・ 10 DAYS AGO