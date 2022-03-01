ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Demographics Drive Interest in Resilient Medical Office Building Sector

By Paul Bergeron
GlobeSt.com
 3 days ago

Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Building Dynamic Supply Chains for Resilience in Rapidly Evolving World

The past year has been the most tumultuous in memory for supply chain leaders. To add to the list of challenges the industry is facing, in the last few weeks of December 2021, we saw continued shipping delays across major U.S. ports to international destinations, mostly across Asia. For example, the Norfolk, Va., to Kaohsiung, Taiwan, route saw an average 60-day delay, while the same U.S. port to Xiamen Gaoqui, China, route saw an average 32.25-day delay. Goods including grain, livestock, glassware, furniture, clothing and more were all locked up in the global supply chain.
The Associated Press

One Concern Launches First-Ever Digital Twin to Build Climate Resilience

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 22, 2022-- One Concern, a climate resilience technology company, launched today two new products, One Concern Domino™ and One Concern DNA™, providing corporate clients with new tools to adapt to the growing threat of climate change. Presently, corporations are limited in their ability to understand climate impacts and extreme weather events beyond direct damage to their assets. One Concern changes the game by uncovering hidden vulnerabilities in the infrastructure that powers enterprise, such as the electrical grid, transportation networks, and communities.
KOLR10 News

Ozarks Healthcare opens new medical office building

WEST PLAINS, Mo. — Ozarks Healthcare has opened a new medical office building offering over 20 special types of care. The Shaw Medical Center in West Plains, Missouri, is about 100,000 square feet and includes a coffee shop, chapel, pharmacy, and restaurant. “We are more than excited to see our latest expansion project come to […]
Community Impact Houston

Buildings rise at medical center research campus

One year into construction on TMC3, the $1.5 billion medical research campus in the heart of the Texas Medical Center, life science experts and researchers said the project has the potential to add billions to the local economy and change the way Houston is viewed around the country. Although Houston...
HOUSTON, TX

