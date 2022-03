MT POCONO, Pa. — This Ash Wednesday, people rolled down their car windows and received their ashes at Mount Pocono United Methodist Church. "We're always on the road, and we've seen it, and she said she wanted to get ashes, so I saw the sign, and I said, 'Well, they're doing a drive-thru.' It's very good for us because we're always on the road going back and forth going to the doctors," said Mary Coddington of Tobyhanna.

TOBYHANNA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO