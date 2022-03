Former Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis opened up at the NFL combine about where his weight was both during the season and currently at the combine. Davis is listed on Georgia's website at 6'6, 340 pounds, but according to the former Dawg, he played anywhere from 350 pounds to 360 pounds during the season. Currently, Davis says he's in the 340-pound range, having lost north of 20 pounds since the end of the season in preparation for the biggest job interview of his life.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO