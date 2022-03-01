ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

UVA police arrest person after report of possible robbery with a weapon

By Sarah Fearing
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40XjEi_0eSDzifT00

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — A person was arrested Monday night at the University of Virginia after a report of a possible robbery with a weapon.

According to a news release from the University of Virginia Police Department, UVA police and officers from the Charlottesville Police Department responded to the Central Grounds Garage , 400 Emmet Street S, for a report of a possible robbery with a weapon.

Once at the parking garage, officers were told the suspect fled on foot.

He was located by police shortly after in the construction area behind Alderman Library.

After negotiations with the suspect, police were able to take him into custody without further incident. They also recovered a weapon that was discarded at the scene.

Police did not give details about the suspect’s age or identity.

UVA sent out emergency alerts to campus throughout the incident. There is no active threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing and UVA police said they could not release any further information as of Monday night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

GMU professor stabbed to death by his own son

UPDATE 10:32 p.m. — A 59-year-old George Mason University professor was stabbed to death by his 26-year-old son Wednesday night in their Vienna home at the 9800 block of Palace Green Way. 59-year-old Dr. Michael Buschmann was the chair of the Department of Bioengineering and Nanomedicine at GMU. Buschmann was stabbed to death in his […]
VIENNA, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Charlottesville, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uva#Police#Robbery#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRIC - ABC 8News

Brush fires in the woods alongside I-95 north

CHESTER, Va. (WRIC) — There were several spots of brush fire spreading throughout the woods alongside I-95 northbound, near Woods Edge Road. “There are several units on scene with water on the fire,” reported Lt. Kenny Mitchell of Chesterfield County Fire. Smoke could be seen from a distance and all northbound lanes were closed at […]
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy