Oil heads to $100 a barrel as Ukraine crisis chokes off cash lines to Russian exporters

By Hamza Fareed Malik
 3 days ago
Russia's invasion of Ukraine sparked protests around the world and huge volatility in financial markets. Henry Nicholls/Reuters
  • Oil surged and kept close to $100 a barrel as intensifying sanctions against Russia halted funds to exporters.
  • Heavy sanctions affected Russia's oil exports and worsened supply disruption fears.
  • Oil has surged in recent days as Russia, the world's third-largest oil producer, invaded Ukraine.

The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
