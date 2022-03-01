ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Siege mentality: Putin poised to shell and starve Kyiv and Kharkiv to break Ukraine's will

By Jamie McIntyre, Senior Writer
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago

A TURN TO SIEGE TACTICS: Having made a series of tactical blunders and vastly underestimating Ukrainian resistance in the opening days of its invasion, Russia is attempting to regain the advantage by adopting a siege strategy of isolating Ukraine’s two largest cities while using its artillery and short-range rockets to rain...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Mark Esper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#National Security#Government Of Ukraine#Congress#Russian#Ukrainians#The Washington Post
The Independent

‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity wants Nato countries to bomb a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian troops that is rapidly approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, even though experts — and Vladimir Putin — warn that such a strike could cause a dramatic escalation and even touch off nuclear war.“If we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe Nato might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes, and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said. “Then nobody takes credit for it, then...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
Country
China
Country
Russia
Rolling Stone

These Are the American Right-Wingers Covering for Putin as Russia Invades Ukraine

Click here to read the full article. As Vladimir Putin ramps up his military offensive against Ukraine, not everyone is upset that the Russian bear is mauling its European neighbor.  Across the American right, prominent figures from Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones to senate candidate J.D. Vance and CPAC star Tulsi Gabbard, have been cheering Putin on, broadcasting their disdain for Ukraine — or both. Tucker Carlson Fox News host Carlson has long toasted to Ukraine’s ill health. As far back as 2019, Carlson said out loud that he was for Moscow in its clash with Kyiv. “Why do I care what is...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy