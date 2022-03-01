ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Movies, TV, Books and Music for March

Larry David: The man, the legend, the documentary

Welcome to Culture Hound, InsideHook’s deep dive into the month’s most important cultural happenings, pop and otherwise.

WATCH: The Batman

If you’re comfortable going to a movie theater … well, get really comfortable, because the latest take on Batman — which will emphasize the “world’s greatest detective” aspect of his character — clocks in at just under three hours. Fortunately, critics seem to agree that it’s worth the better part of an afternoon, some of them going so far as to call it Fincher-esque. (March 4, theaters)

More new films coming to the small screen and big: After Yang (3/4, Showtime); Fresh (3/4, Hulu); The Adam Project (3/11, Netflix); Turning Red (3/11, Disney+); Deep Water (Hulu, 3/18); Alice (3/18, theaters); Windfall (3/19, Netflix), Black Crab (3/19, Netflix); The Lost City (3/25, theaters)

WELCOME BACK: Atlanta

Donald Glover’s well-loved dramedy returns a whopping four years after its second season, although this time most of the action takes place overseas — details are scarce, though a short preview trailer looks promising (and slightly surreal). Fortunately, season four is ready to follow this fall, although it’ll be the show’s last. (3/24, FX)

More returning TV series/specials: The Problem With Jon Stewart (3/3, Apple TV+, now weekly); Star Trek: Picard (3/3, Paramount+); Top Chef (3/3, Bravo); Central Park (3/4, Apple TV+); Mystery Science Theater 3000 (3/4, online); Outlander (3/6, Starz); The Masked Singer (3/9, Fox); Upload (3/11, Prime Video); Mr. Mayor (3/15, Peacock); Bridgerton (3/25, Netflix)

STUDY: The Larry David Story

“I never thought of myself as being funny.” And yet, here we are, celebrating the comedic genius behind Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm in a two-part documentary that’s really more of an extended Q&A with a lot of great, early photos. (3/1, HBO Max)

More new documentaries: Gaming Wall Street (3/3, HBO Max); Lucy and Desi (Prime Video, 3/4); The Andy Warhol Diaries (3/9, Netflix); Phoenix Rising (3/15, HBO)

BINGE: Human Resources

While we wait for more Big Mouth, we get the next best thing: A spinoff of that foul-mouthed animated series, with this one concentrating on Maury the Hormone Monster and the other creatures that guide human life. (3/18, Netflix)

More new series: Dicktown (3/3, FXX); The Dropout (3/3, Hulu); Joe vs. Carole (3/3, Peacock); Our Flag Means Death (3/3, HBO Max); The Tourist (3/3, HBO Max); The Boys Presents: Diabolical (3/4, Prime Video); The Courtship (3/6, NBC); Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (3/6, HBO); Shining Vale (3/8, Starz); DMZ (3/17, HBO Max); Minx (3/17, HBO Max); Human Resources (3/18, Netflix); Halo (3/24, Paramount+); Moon Knight (3/30, Disney+)

"Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama" by Bob Odenkirk

For those who are more familiar with Bob Odenkirk from Better Call Saul, the actor’s autobiography shines a long overdue light on his early comedic work (like Mr. Show) along with his later-day renaissance in drama and even action films. (3/1)

LISTEN: Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs

If you’re missing Tom Petty, check out External Combustion, the second album from Petty’s longtime guitarist and collaborator Mike Campbell and his band, which offers up a slightly more garage rock take on heartland rock. (3/4)

More new music: (3/4) Band of Horses; Dolly Parton; Cloud Cult (3/11) Ghost (3/18); Charli XCX; Cypress Hill (3/25) Foxes; Machine Gun Kelly; Placebo; The Crystal Method

