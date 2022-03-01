Surgery Partners (SGRY) PT Raised to $55 at Cowen

Click here to read the full article. Shane/Nahley Communications has launched a diversity, equity and inclusion practice, which is headed by new hire Crisanta White. Prior to joining the firm, White ran external and internal communications campaigns for a number of consumer and entertainment brands. She managed grassroots publicity efforts for major studios including Fox, Paramount, Lionsgate and Disney. She was previously a marketing manager at Hittsquad Entertainment in Atlanta after having started her career at Stanton & Company in LA. White’s appointment follows another significant addition to Shane/Nahley, which was founded by communications vets David Shane and Sue Fleishman in January...

BUSINESS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO