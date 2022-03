The New York City Department of Transportation is implementing new strategies to keep cyclists safe while navigating the hectic city streets. Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez on Friday announced the start of a new project that will fortify half of all delineator-protected bike lanes in NYC, which better protects cyclists and keeps lanes clear of vehicles. Originally set to be completed within the first 100 days of Rodriguez’s term, as Streetsblog reported, the city now aims to harden 20 of the city’s 40 miles of delineator-protected bike lines by the end of 2023.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO