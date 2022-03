ANN ARBOR – Ohio-based chain Condado Tacos gave a warm welcome to the first few hundred patrons who lined up in the cold for its grand opening in Ann Arbor on Thursday. The restaurant, which moved into the corner space formerly occupied by Bar Louie at 401 E. Liberty St., offered a year’s worth of weekly free tacos to the first 100 guests, prompting a group of mostly University of Michigan students to line up as early as 6 a.m. for the 11 a.m. grand opening on March 3.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO