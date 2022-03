GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur has made his position clear, dating to Aaron Rodgers’ offseason of discontent a year ago: He wants his quarterback back. And so, as the Green Bay Packers coach — along with the rest of the organization and the team’s passionate-if-not-impatient fan base — waits for Rodgers to decide whether he wants to return for an 18th season in Green Bay, request to be traded to another NFL team or call it a career and retire, LaFleur is trying to walk the line of reminding the four-time NFL MVP how vital he is to the operation while not bugging him as he contemplates his future.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO