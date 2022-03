Google introduced Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) back in 2015 as an attempt to make web pages load faster on mobile devices. While an admirable enough goal, in the years since there's been a lot of pushback regarding both how AMP is implemented and whether it really delivers on those speed promises. Last summer AMP's future really started to look in doubt, as Google began removing the project's lightning bolt symbol from search results and confirmed AMP wouldn't be mandatory for pages to rank well. Now the other shoe's dropping, as major publishers make it clear that AMP isn't just unpopular — some are ready to dump it completely.

